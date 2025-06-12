Who doesn't love mangoes? We guess no one! Typically, this beloved summer fruit is enjoyed in desserts, smoothies or even a tangy curry. But have you ever tried a mango-based barfi? Yes, you read that right. Barfi, a classic Indian mithai usually made with khoya and sugar, gets a tropical makeover with the addition of mango. The result is a rich, creamy and fruity treat that will make you fall in love with mangoes all over again. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @sanjana.feasts, and the best part is that you do not need any fancy ingredients or long cooking hours. Just a few pantry staples, a bit of stirring and a whole lot of mango love.

What Are The Ingredients In Mango Barfi?

Mango barfi is made using fresh mango pulp, sugar, milk powder, butter and flavoured with cardamom powder. It's often garnished with almond slivers or other nuts for added texture and taste.

What Makes Mango Barfi A Must-Try?

Mango barfi combines the richness of traditional Indian sweets with the tropical sweetness of mangoes. It's easy to make, visually appealing and perfect for summer or festive occasions.

Which Type Of Mango Is Best For Making Mango Barfi?

Alphonso mangoes are ideal for making mango barfi thanks to their vibrant colour and smooth texture. If Alphonso isn't available, you can use Kesar or Dasheri mangoes for a similar taste.

How Long Does Homemade Mango Barfi Last?

Homemade mango barfi typically lasts for 4 to 5 days when stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. To keep it fresh longer, avoid leaving it at room temperature for extended periods.

How To Make Mango Barfi At Home | Mango Barfi Recipe

Making mango barfi at home is pretty simple. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Start by melting butter in a large, non-stick pan.

Add the fresh mango pulp and sugar. Stir and bring the mixture to a boil.

Once the sugar has dissolved, reduce the heat.

Add the milk powder and stir well to combine. You should have a thick paste.

Cook this mixture over low heat, stirring continuously, until it reaches the consistency of mashed potatoes. This will take around 10 minutes.

Press the mixture into a rectangular tray lined with baking paper.

Decorate with almond slivers and allow it to set at room temperature, then refrigerate for an hour.

Cut into squares and serve your homemade mango barfi

Watch the full video below:

Now that you know how easy it is, give this mango barfi recipe a try and enjoy a taste of summer in every bite!