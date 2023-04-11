Are you looking forward to eating mangoes this summer? You must have observed this popular fruit appearing in stores and markets around you. Their lovely yellow colour and the memories of their yumminess are enough to make our mouths water. But is it okay for everyone to eat mangoes? There are many misconceptions about this fruit and its impact on your body. If you are on a weight loss diet, you might be confused about whether you can consume them or not. Are you wondering if mangoes make you gain weight? Nutritionist Simrun Chopra recently posted an Instagram reel about this topic. In the caption, she has busted many mango myths, as discussed below.

Is Mango Good For Weight Loss?

Mangoes can provide your body with ample advantages, and can even contribute to weight loss under certain circumstances. As for its fattening properties, it is important to keep a few points in mind.





Firstly, moderation is key. As tempting as it may be to gorge on numerous mangoes, pay attention to how much you consume. Secondly, "Obesity or weight gain didn't happen from eating too many mangoes or bananas. Weight gain is a direct result of eating more calories than you burn," explains the nutritionist. Mangoes have a low-calorie density and high fibre content. This can keep hunger pangs away and make you feel full for longer. That's not the only role played by fibre. According to Simrun, "Fruits come with fibre that enables the body to process natural sugar." Mangoes do contain a relatively high amount of natural sugar. However, the fibre content in mangoes can help regulate blood sugar levels and maintain a healthy weight.

Are mangoes unhealthy? Far from it, say many nutritionists. Photo Credit: Unsplash

In order to conserve fibre, eat the fruit and don't juice it, advises the nutritionist. She also wrote, "All fruits and vegetables are "superfoods." You don't need goji berries and quinoa. Start with what is local and seasonal. Fruits and vegetables' vibrant colours tell the story of their "super powers." You see, it's their "phytonutrients," or plant nutrients, that help us fight disease and stay stronger for longer... Any diet that cuts out fruit is a red flag." Don't be misled by labels and trends. If your body is holistically healthy, you will find that it is easier to regulate your weight.

What Is The Best Time To Eat Mango For Weight Loss?

Many of us savour mangoes as an indulgent dessert after a meal. However, this can do more harm than good. Avoid consuming mangoes at the end of meals as this may lead to weight gain. Experts suggest eating mangoes as a mid-morning or evening snack, especially if you are on a weight-loss diet. Doing so has other advantages too. Mangoes can give you a natural energy boost and also keep you hydrated. So instead of reaching for unhealthy snacks, simply opt for a bowl of fresh mango to satisfy your cravings. But always remember to keep a check on how much you consume each day.

Are Mangoes Healthy? Health Benefits Of Eating Mango

Eating mangoes in moderation can contribute to your overall health, as per experts. Photo Credit: iStock

If you enjoy mangoes, you will be glad to know that they are powerhouses of flavour as well as health benefits:

Boosts Immunity:

"Mangoes are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fibre, and phytonutrients," says Simrun. Mangoes are especially loaded with vitamin C, which helps defend your body from diseases. They also contain copper and folate along with vitamins K, E and B, which are great for your immune system.

Good for your eyes:

Mangoes contain a good amount of vitamin A, which can help improve your eyesight and avoid conditions such as night blindness. It also contains other nutrients and antioxidants that are said to boost eye health.

Can support heart health:

The magnesium and potassium content of mangoes helps regulate blood flow and blood pressure. The fruit is also rich in various other antioxidants and compounds that contribute to not only a healthy heart but also healthy cholesterol levels.

May help improve digestion:

According to the nutritionist, the high water and fibre content of fruits such as mangoes can support gut health. Mangoes also contain digestive enzymes called amylases, which help in the breakdown of complex carbohydrates and aid in smoother digestion.



The nutritionist leaves us with a final plea: "Please eat your fruits. If you're worried about your weight, forgo processed food and desserts then, not fruit." So now you know that you don't have to worry about eating mangoes. Just keep these points in mind and relish the yummy fruit!





