As the sun shines brighter and temperatures rise, there's one fruit that perfectly captures the essence of summer. No points for guessing, we are obviously talking about mango. With its tropical sweetness and vibrant hues, mango forms an important part of our summer diet. And given its versatile nature, it can be fashioned into various delectable treats. One such delight is mango yoghurt, a refreshing and creamy concoction that brings together the goodness of yoghurt and the irresistible allure of mango. Mango yoghurt offers our palate the tangy creaminess of yoghurt along with the juicy flavours of ripe mangoes, which makes for a healthy dessert that we can enjoy guilt-free.

To create mango yoghurt, ripe mangoes are pureed and mixed with creamy, velvety yoghurt. The result is a smooth and velvety blend that tantalises your taste buds with every spoonful. The natural sweetness of the mangoes complements the tanginess of the yoghurt, creating a mind-blowing summer-perfect snack.

Is Mango Yoghurt Good For You? What Are The Benefits Of Mango Yoghurt?

What sets mango yoghurt apart is not just its delightful taste, but also its numerous health benefits.

Yoghurt is known for its probiotic properties, and when combined with mango, becomes a tasty dish for maintaining gut health in the summer.

Mango yoghurt is a great source of protein and calcium that energises you and keeps your bones and muscles strong.

This healthy dessert is full of vitamins A and C, and antioxidants, which are great for boosting immunity.

Mango yoghurt is rich in fibre which facilitates easy digestion and keeps the tummy happy and healthy.

And let's not forget that both yoghurt and mangoes are powerhouses of nutrition, which let us enjoy healthy skin and hair in this humid weather.

How To Make Mango Yoghurt At Home I Easy Mango Yoghurt Recipe

One of the best things about mango yoghurt is its simplicity. With just a few ingredients and a blender, you can create this delectable treat in the comfort of your own kitchen. Choose ripe, juicy mangoes, and opt for hung or Greek yoghurt for a creamier texture. Experiment with different ratios of mango and yoghurt to find the perfect balance that suits your taste.





To make mango yoghurt, first, scoop out mango flesh and chop it into small pieces. Blend to a creamy paste and mix with hung curd and honey. Refrigerate and garnish with mint leaves. Your mango yoghurt is ready.





Try making this special treat soon and let us know how you like it!