Mangoes are one of the best things about summer. We get to relish the fruit only during this time of the year. During this season, we also make a number of common mango dishes such as pickles, shakes, smoothies, and other sweet treats. After a while, the same kind of dishes can become monotonous. So, how to spice up your mango dishes? There are some offbeat mango recipes that you can try making at home and, we are sure, they will leave you wanting for more. So, if you are open to the idea of trying something new and unique, we have a list of 7 offbeat mango recipes for you.

Here Are 7 Mango Recipes

If you like pulpy mangoes, you'll love this delectable sweet delicacy. Sewiyan, also known as vermicelli, is boiled with milk and other dried fruits after being roasted in ghee. Just add mangoes to give it a fruity touch, and it will taste fantastic. This dish takes about 30 minutes to make.





Mangoes can be used to make a variety of snacks in addition to sweet dishes. Mango sandwiches are one such snack. Mangoes, yoghurt, powdered sugar for sweetness, and cardamom powder for flavour are all that are needed to make this. Imagine the goodness of mangoes sandwiched between spices of bread and topped with cream. This dish can be a quick fix for your hunger pangs.

Chicken pieces cooked with raw mango and other seasonings are delectable. If you haven't already, try preparing this delectable mango chicken curry at home now. Make it for your lunch or dinner and serve it with rice for a complete meal.

Aam ka chunda is a unique mango dish from Gujarat. It has mango, sugar, and a host of masalas such as red chilli powder, dry mango powder, and asafoetida, among others for a punch of flavours. You can have it with your regular food. You can also store it in a jar and have it later whenever you want.

If you are fond of salads, this recipe will surely appeal to your tastebuds. It's a one-bowl dish that can be easily made with mangoes, avocadoes, green onion, cilantro, chili, and shrimp. Try this one and, we bet, you will love it.





This chilled mango soup is perfect to beat the heat on a summer day. Also, it's a healthy combination of mangoes, cucumber, scallions, tomatoes, and garlic. Make it quickly and share it with your family members as well.

If you are looking for a wholesome rice dish, use some raw mangoes and make this delicacy. Mango rice contains crunchy peanuts, spices, and a variety of pulses to boost its nutritive value.





Now that you have a variety of unique mango recipes to choose from, make them before the fruit runs out of supply this season.