Mangoes are what make summer exciting, don't they? The sweet, juicy flavour of a ripe mango is the perfect treat to beat the scorching heat. But what if you could take that flavour to the next level and turn it into a creamy, dreamy ice cream? Meet the Mango Cornetto, a game-changing dessert that's about to become your new summer obsession! Imagine biting into a crunchy cone filled with cool and creamy mango goodness. It's the perfect treat to beat the summer heat. The recipe for this mango cornetto ice cream was shared by MasterChef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram handle.

What Makes Mango Cornetto A Must-Try?

Mango cornetto offers a delicious way to enjoy the king of fruits. While store-bought mango ice cream is convenient, this homemade version gives it tough competition in terms of taste. It requires just a handful of ingredients and is super easy to make, making it an ideal treat for hot summer days.

What Mangoes Are Best For Making This Ice Cream?

You can use any mangoes of your choice to make this ice cream. But for the best flavour, consider using Alphonso mangoes. This variety is loved for its exceptional taste, flavour and aroma. Apart from these, you can also use Dasheri mangoes.

Is Mango Cornetto Healthy?

This depends on the type of ingredients you use to make the ice cream. This recipe uses condensed milk as a sweetener, which is high in calories. To make it healthier, you can swap it with sugar substitutes like stevia or any other natural sweetener of your choice.

How To Ensure Mango Cornetto Turns Out Creamy?

To achieve a perfectly creamy texture, ensure you whip the cream nicely. You should whip it until it forms a peak-like consistency. Avoid over mixing as it can alter the consistency of the ice cream. Additionally, be sure to combine the ingredients well.

How To Make Mango Cornetto-Style Ice Cream | Mango Ice Cream Recipe

To make mango cornetto ice cream at home, follow these steps:

Start by whipping heavy cream in a large bowl until soft peaks form.

Once done, add condensed milk, fresh mango puree and chopped mangoes.

Gently fold the mixture so that everything combines well.

To make the cone, add chunks of white and dark chocolate to a piping bag.

Dip the piping bag in lukewarm water so that it melts. Use a knife from the outside to spread it evenly.

Now, pour the prepared mango puree into the cone. Top it with mango puree and freshly cut mango pieces.

Freeze the cones for a few hours or until fully firm. Serve chilled and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making this mango cornetto ice cream at home and make your summer a lot better!