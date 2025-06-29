Mango lovers are undoubtedly the best folks. They are deeply in love with this tropical delight - a juicy and sweet fruit that is exclusive to summer. Ardent mango lovers patiently await this season so that they can sink their teeth into the fleshy mango pulp and make the most of its delightful taste. Every year, enthusiastic chefs and home cooks on social media flood our feeds with tempting mango recipes, many of which even go viral. If you have been busy eating plain mangoes the entire season, we encourage you to enjoy your favourite fruit in these delightful avatars- from aesthetic beverages to dreamy desserts. You can create these tempting mango recipes at home or order online using a food delivery app.

Here Are 5 Trending Mango Recipes In 2025 You Will Love:

1. Mango Sago

Photo: Pixabay



We are going to waste no time and start things off with a delicious dessert - mango sago. This is like a fruity and creamy mango kheer with chewy sago pearls (sabudana). Enjoy it chilled as a dessert or simply as a mango dish to satisfy your cravings anytime.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

2. Mango Matcha Latte

Photo: Instagram/@salonikukreja





One of the latest trending foods is this mango matcha latte, combining the viral matcha tea with mango pulp. The result is a refreshing beverage that is full of flavour and worthy of sharing on your social media.





Also Read: Vlogger Makes Grandma Try Matcha, Her Honest Reaction Wins Hearts





3. Mango Mochi





Another delicious mango sweet dish trending on social media is this instant mango mochi, prepared with rice paper. To make this, soak rice paper in water, place it in a cupcake mould and then pack it with vanilla ice cream and fresh mango slices. Pop it in the freezer, and your chewy and refreshing mango mochi is ready. Click here for detailed recipe as shared by Chef Parth Bajaj on Instagram.





4. Mango Croissant





The classic French croissant has evolved with too many flavours and toppings, and mango is undoubtedly one of our favourites. You can order online some sweet and delightful mango/aamras croissants and enjoy the combination of the buttery-flaky pastry with fresh mangoes.





Also Read:Viral Post About Aamras Croissant Has Internet Divided - Some Think It Could Be Tasty





5. Mango Sticky Rice

Photo: Unsplash

Mango sticky rice is a traditional Southeast Asian dessert made with glutinous rice, fresh mango and coconut milk. Originally from countries like Thailand and Malaysia, mango sticky rice has become quite popular in India in recent years. If you have not tried mango sticky rice yet, this is the season for you to finally taste this amazing combination.





How many of these trending mango recipes have you already tried? Share with us in the comments below.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.