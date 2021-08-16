Mishti doi is a classic Bengali delicacy that is sweet and delicious! Its Bengali origins don't stop it from being enjoyed in the entire country. People love it so much that it is even mass-produced by dairy companies that provide us with milk and dahi. Essentially, mishti doi is a fermented caramelised dahi that is slightly beige in colour. It is made with milk and sugar/jaggery. It is different from plain yoghurt in taste and technique of preparation.











Ideally, earthenware is used as the container to make mishti doi. The porous walls of earthenware allow gradual evaporation of water, this thickens the yoghurt, making it creamier and resembling the gelatine texture. The earthenware also helps produce the right temperature for the growth of the jamun. You can also sprinkle some cardamom or cinnamon for a richer flavour.

Mishti doi in earthenware.

How To Make Mishti Doi | Mishti Doi Recipe Video:

This is probably one of the easiest desserts you will ever make. It won't even require 5 minutes of preparation time. All you need is milk, jaggery powder/gur and jamun/dahi. To make thick and creamy mishit doi, use earthenware to set the mishti doi. You can use full cream milk for getting thicker and creamier results as full cream milk has lesser water content. Start by boiling the milk. Boil it till it has been reduced to half. Then add jaggery powder to the boiled milk. You can also use sugar instead of jaggery powder, but jaggery powder will give you authentic mishti doi flavour. You can make jaggery powder by grinding jaggery at home. Finally, add jamun/dahi to sweet milk and pour it into earthenware to set. Cover the earthenware tightly. 24-hours later, your mishti doi is ready!











Check out the full recipe video of Mishti Doi in the header.











Try this recipe and tell us how you liked it!