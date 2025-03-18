When it comes to Bengali sweets, mishti doi is an absolute must-try. It is made by boiling milk until it thickens slightly, sweetening it with sugar - either gura (brown sugar) or khejur gura (date molasses) - and letting it ferment overnight. And every desi foodie knows it tastes like heaven. But guess what? It's not just Indians who love this sweet treat - foreigners are fans too! A Scottish travel vlogger, Hugh Abroad, recently shared a video in which he was seen relishing mishti doi. The clip begins with him introducing mishti doi as a "$0.35 famous dessert in India."

He then heads to a shop and buys 100 grams of it for just 30 rupees. Before taking a bite, Hugh notes that it is thicker than he expected. And the moment he tastes it, he exclaims, "This is so good." He adds, "It's very lumpy, but the taste is fantastic. It's really creamy. I would describe it as quite rich as well." Trying to capture the flavour, Hugh describes it as "toffee-flavoured yoghurt." And when it comes to ratings, he gives it a solid 10 out of 10. The text attached to the post reads, "$0.35 sweet in India."

Also Read: "I'm Sweating Already," Robert Pattinson Tries Spicy Korean Food With Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho

Watch the full video below:

Since being shared, the video has amassed one million views. Here's how the Internet reacted:

A user wrote, "Thanks for representing Kolkata's street food and famous food hubs."

Another user added, "Toffee-flavoured yogurt is quite right, actually; it's made with caramelised sugar."

Someone said, "It's made with dates and curd."

A few echoed, "You can't go wrong with Kolkata's street food."

A comment read, "It's so good to see you finally in my place. Hope you're enjoying it."

An Instagrammer requested, "Please try Kolkata biryani once... you'll absolutely love it. Not at a roadside shop, but at a renowned restaurant, please."

Also Read: Watch: Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd Tries Iconic Fruit Kulfi In Old Delhi





If you also wish to try mishti doi, here's a quick and easy recipe.