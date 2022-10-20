Without a question, Gujarati cuisine tops our charts when it comes to snacks. From the crispy fafda and khakra to the soft dhokla and the flavourful dabeli, we all start slurping at the mere mention of these ever-popular snacks. Gujarati cuisine is an exquisite fusion of sweet and savoury flavours that leaves a lasting impact on our taste buds as well as our minds. If you are a Gujarati food lover and want to try something unique yet very delicious, you are at the right place. Today, we bring you a delicious dhokla recipe with a twist. We are sure you must have tried dhokla plenty of times, but this version is a game changer. It is called Matar Dhokla.





This snack is perfect for every situation, whether it be an unplanned gathering or just when you want something different to go with your evening tea. The best thing is that it just needs a few easily available ingredients and is quite simple to prepare. So, what are you waiting for? Read below to know the detailed recipe.

Matar Dhokla Recipe: How To Make Matar Dhokla

To begin with, pressure cook 2 cups of green peas. Once done, strain and blend the peas. Now take a bowl, add sooji, curd, blended green peas paste, and mix. Cover for 30 minutes and set aside.





Now, add ginger-garlic paste, finely chopped green chillies, salt to taste, and a bit of baking powder. Pour this batter in a steamed mold and steam for 5 minutes.





For tadka, heat oil/ghee in a pan, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and grated ginger. Let all these things splutter for a minute or so. Pour it over steamed dhokla and voila, your matar dhokla is ready to be relished. For more dhokla recipes, click here.





Try this recipe at home as your next evening snack and let us know how it turned out in the comments below. Happy Snacking!









