When temperature declines suddenly due to rains in the monsoon season, we become more prone to seasonal infections. A good old warm bowl of soup helps us keep warm from inside and gives us the ultimate comfort. Paya soup is a delicious nutrient-rich soup, which is commonly consumed in the monsoon and winter seasons. The mutton stew is made with the broth of trotters (legs of lamb) which is loaded with amino acids, calcium, protein and other vital nutrients. This is the ideal dish to have during the cool evenings when the rain is pouring outside, and you can feel the chill of the winds.





Due to its high calcium content, paya soup is advised for joint pains and back pain. And since it is seasoned with a range of whole spices, it is great for boosting immunity, especially during monsoon.





Now there are two ways to make mutton paya soup. You can either go for a simple soup cooked with masala powder and water, or you can make it with onion-tomatoes paste. The latter is also called Paya Curry.

Mutton Paya Soup Recipe I How To Make Mutton Paya Soup

For the basic mutton paya soup that is made traditionally, you first have to wash and boil the trotters. Then grind some coriander seeds, cinnamon stick, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, cardamom and cloves together to make powder. Now saute some garlic in oil, add spice powder to make paste. Then add water and cook the boiled trotters again with the spices.

(Also Read: 7 Immunity-Boosting Vegetarian Soups To Try This Monsoon)

Paya curry is a soothing mutton soup.





Paya Curry Recipe I How To Make Paya Curry

The addition of onion and tomatoes will turn paya soup into paya curry. Saute ginger and grated onions with garlic. Also add some green chillies. Then add tomato paste along with spice powder. Saute for few minutes and then add the boiled trotters.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of paya curry.





Once you'll make this mutton soup, you will keep making it again and again. Do try this mutton soup and enjoy the rains in good health.