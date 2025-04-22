The world of gastronomy is extremely interesting. On one hand, you find foods with exotic ingredients served in the fanciest way possible, while on the other, there are options that soothe our soul instantly. One such dish is rasam-rice. Deeply rooted in South Indian kitchens, this comfort food reminds us that sometimes the most profound joys lie in simplicity. Rasam-rice is no showstopper. In fact, it has no drama of smoke or the glitters of garnish. Instead, this bowl of goodness is warm, unpretentious and reminds you of your loved ones at home, after a long, tiring day.

What Is South Indian Rasam-Rice? Why One-Pot Cooking Works?

Rasam is a quintessential South Indian broth made with tamarind, tomatoes, garlic and spices. It is tangy, peppery and is often served with rice and dry sabzi.

Usually, rasam and rice are prepared separately and then mixed to put up the soul-soothing meal. But on a busy weekday, the one-pot cooking method comes as a blessing in disguise. In this game-changing technique, everything simmers together, infusing the rice grains with the bold flavours of tamarind, tomatoes, black pepper, and cumin. The result? A dish that requires minimal effort and has maximum depth and richness. You can enhance the flavours with a spoonful of ghee on top.





What Goes Into Making A Perfect Bowl Of Rasam-Rice?

There's no single way to make one-pot rasam rice. Every household has its unique recipe and concoction that adds flavour to the dish. However, there are a few elements that remain non-negotiable.





Toor dal: It enhances the protein content of the dish.

Tomato and tamarind: It is the backbone of the burst of flavours rasam offers.

Spices: Cumin, mustard seeds, dry chilli, black pepper and hing add warmth and aroma to the dish.

Curry leaves: Can you imagine a classic South Indian delicacy without curry leaves? We can't!

Rice: Ideally, short-grain varieties like sona masoori rice are used to absorb maximum flavours of rasam.





How To Make One-Pot Rasam-Rice?

Here, we have got you a recipe shared by chef and content creator Nikunj Sethi on his Instagram handle. "If you live alone or just don't feel like cooking but still craving something comforting?! You should try this no-fuss one-pot rasam rice!! It's literally so easy to make and is ready in just 15 minutes!!" he explains.





Step 1. Heat oil in a pressure cooker.

Step 2. Add cumin, mustard seeds, peppercorn, ginger-garlic paste and whole red chilli.

Step 3. Stir well and add tomatoes.

Step 4. Cook until the tomatoes turn mushy.

Step 5. Now add masalas like turmeric, red chilli powder and cumin powder and mix.

Step 6. Add soaked rice and toor dal and four times the water.

Step 7. Mix everything, close the lid and pressure cook for three whistles.

Step 8. Add tamarind pulp with jaggery and a handful of coriander leaves.





The comforting one-pot rasam-rice is ready to relish. Click here for the detailed recipe video.

Rasam-rice never fails to win hearts. You can make it in no time and customise the spices as per your comfort and palate. Pair this bowl of comfort with a dollop of ghee, achar and papad and enjoy a delicious meal at home. Click here for one-pot sambar-rice recipe.