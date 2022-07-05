South Indian cuisine is known for its spicy, mouth-watering and tangy dishes. From Chicken Chettinad, Andhra-Style Chicken Curry, Hyderabadi Biryani to Paal Payasam, Appam, Rava Uttapam and more - the list is endless. However, one such dish that never fails to impress our taste buds is the humble dosa. Crispy dosa with piping hot sambar and coconut chutney is a meal that is truly comforting. Don't you agree? But if you're wanting to add a dose of protein to your dosa, Chef Kunal Kapur's protein-rich toor dal recipe is just for you. He used toor dal to make this dosa and also shared a delicious paneer filling and chutney recipe which makes it ideal for a wholesome meal.





Also read: How To Make The Perfect Dosa Batter- 7 Easy Tips





Chef Kunal Kapoor took to his Instagram to share the recipe and wrote alongside, “A healthy filling dosa to fix your breakfast and lunch hunger pangs. Not only is this one healthy but super easy to make and takes very less time. And, the best part is that it is rich in protein. Win-win situation for all foodies?” Let's take a look at the recipe:

Toor Dal Dosa Recipe: How To Make Toor Dal Dosa



Ingredients for the batter:

Rice - 1 cup





Pigeon pea - ½ cup





Ginger, Roughly Cut- 1-inch knob





Garlic cloves- 1 pc





Dry chilli- 3 pc





Curry leaves- 8-10 pc





Black Pepper- ½ tsp





Cumin seeds- 1 tsp





Asafoetida- ¼ tsp





Salt- ¼ tsp





Turmeric- ½ tbsp





Water- 220mL





Oil- to cook





For paneer filling and chutney:





Oil - 2 tbsp





Dry red chilli – 2 pc





Mustard – ½ tbsp





Bengal gram - ½ tbsp





Curry leaf – 7-8 pc





Ginger, Chopped – 1 tbsp





Green chillies, Chopped – ½ tsp





Onion, Chopped – ¼ cup





Salt– to taste





Turmeric – ¼ tsp





Tomato, Chopped – ½ cup





Paneer, Mashed/Cubed – 1 cup





Coriander, Chopped – a handful





Chana dal Chutney





Oil- 2 tbsp





Asafoetida – a pinch





Dry red chilli - 2 pc





Bengal gram- ¼ cup





Ginger, Chopped – 1 tbsp





Curry leaves - a handful





Turmeric - ½ tsp





Coconut grated - ½ cup





Tamarind, Paste- 1 tbsp





Salt - to taste





Water- ½ cup





For chutney tempering:





Oil- 1 tbsp





Mustard- 1 tsp





Cumin seeds- ½ tsp





Black gram split- ½ tsp





Curry leaf -7-8 pc







Method:





1.For the dosa batter: First, properly wash the toor dal and rice, and soak for 3-4 hours or preferably overnight. Once done, strain the water and keep the toor dal and rice. Add them to a mixer grinder. Add ginger, garlic, dry red chilli, curry leaves, black pepper, jeera, asafoetida, salt and turmeric. Now, add a little water and save some for later. Let it grind until it forms a smooth consistency. Add more water if needed. The dosa batter is ready.





2.For the paneer stuffing: Heat oil in a pan. Add dry red chilli, mustard seeds, chana dal, curry leaves, ginger and green chillies. Let it cook for a minute or so. Add onion, salt, turmeric and tomato on high heat. Make sure not to brown them completely. Mix well. Now, add paneer, coriander leaves and allow it to cook for 1-2 mins. Toss well.





3.For the chutney, heat oil in a pan. Add asafoetida, dry red chilli and chana dal. Let it brown evenly. Now, add ginger and curry leaves. Switch off the gas and add some turmeric. Give it a nice stir. Transfer to a bowl and let it cool. Once cool, transfer to a mixer grinder. Add desiccated coconut, imli, salt and water. Grind well. The chutney is ready.





4.For chutney tempering: Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, jeera and urad dal. Mix well until brown. Add curry leaves. Switch off the gas and add the tadka on top of the chutney.





5.To make the dosa: Heat a non-stick pan and spread the dosa batter evenly. Now, drizzle some oil or butter over it on high flame. Add the paneer filling. Carefully lift and fold. Toor dal is ready! Enjoy with the chutney.







Watch the full making of this toor dal dosa here:











Looks delicious right? If you are in search of more dosa recipes, click here. Try out these recipes and let us know which one you like the best.