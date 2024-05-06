There's something about South Indian cuisine that is immensely satisfying. The food is light yet wholesome and doesn't leave you feeling heavy in the stomach. Among the many South Indian delicacies, tomato rice is quite popular. Made with ripe tomatoes, flavourful spices, and herbs, it offers a tangy flavour that is simply to die for. Whether for lunch or for dinner, tomato rice makes for a delicious addition to the menu. However, when making it at home, it may not turn out the way you wished. Your tomato rice may lack that tangy flavour or the texture of the rice might not be right. But don't worry! Here, we'll be sharing some useful tips that will help you ace your tomato rice recipe. Check them out below:

Also Read: From Lemon Rice To Tamarind Rice: 5 South Indian Rice Recipes To Try For A Comforting Meal

Photo Credit: iStock

Indian Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Tomato Rice At Home:

1.Cook The Rice Well

To make perfect tomato rice, ensure that you cook the rice thoroughly. If you speed up the process, your rice may remain undercooked or turn mushy. Allow the rice to cook for a sufficient amount of time and fluff it with a fork to help separate grains. If you're wondering what type of rice is best to make this dish, we recommend using short-grained rice or regular basmati rice.

2. Use Ripe Tomatoes

Did your tomato rice not turn out as tangy as you wanted it to taste? If yes, then this could be because you're using unripe tomatoes. Always use ripe tomatoes to make tomato rice, as they are what give it a distinct tangy flavour. Avoid using tomatoes that have been lying around in your pantry for a long time and opt for fresh, high-quality ones.

3. Balance Out The Flavours

This rice dish is all about the tangy tomato flavour, but this does not mean you should ignore the other ingredients. Perfectly cooked tomato rice will have a balance of all the flavours. Make sure you're adding ingredients such as sugar, garlic, onions, and chillies to give this rice a hint of sweetness and spiciness. This way, it'll taste even better.

4. Cook On The Right Flame

Another thing you need to be mindful of is the flame on which you cook the tomato rice. If you want your tomato rice to have the perfect texture and flavour, always keep the flame on low to medium. This ensures even cooking and prevents it from being overcooked. Avoid increasing the flame to high as this may alter the texture of the rice and make it clumpy.

Also Read: Lemon Rice Lover? 5 Game-Changing Tips To Take Your Recipe To The Next Level

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Don't Forget To Garnish

Garnishing is essential to give a dish its final touch. Once you've prepared your tomato rice, transfer it to a serving bowl and garnish with chopped fresh coriander leaves. They will help add a delightful aroma and flavour to the rice. Along with that, you can also drizzle some lemon juice over the rice or add fried onions for extra flavour.





Now that you know these tips, keep them in mind the next time you make tomato rice at home. Here's the perfect recipe for you.