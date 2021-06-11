Pasta is the second most popular Italian dish in India (pizza remains the first) and we can't agree to it more. It is, in fact, the only food that can give pizza a good run for money. By now, we all must have made pasta at home dozens of time. But whenever we think of making pasta, we instantly resort to store-bought packets. What if we say, you can also make raw pasta at home that too without any machine or pasta maker?! You heard it right. We have found a recipe that follows an old-school method of making pasta - that is using your hands.

How To Make Pasta From Scratch:

All you need for this homemade pasta recipe are - sooji, maida, salt, egg and oil. That's it. Knead the dough, roll it flat and cut it into your desired shapes. It is as easy as it sounds. Besides we have also curated some pasta sauce recipes that can help you make restaurant-style pasta at home - that too from the very scratch. Click here for the pasta sauce recipes.





Also Read: Cooking Tips: How To Make A Yummy Mixed Sauce Pasta At Home

This pasta recipe needs just 5 simple ingredients

In this particular pasta recipe, we have cut thin strips out of the pasta dough and tossed it in a traditional tangy sauce. Find the recipe here:





Step 1. Take maida in a bowl and add sooji and salt to it and dry mix everything together.





Step 2. Add egg and oil to it and mix. Add some water and knead a dough.





Step 3. Wrap the dough with a cellophane wrap and let it rest for 30 minutes.





Step 4. Now take the dough, sprinkle some maida and roll it flat.





Step 5. Cut thin strips, sprinkle some maida and your pasta is ready to be cooked.





Step 6. Add the pasta and some salt in boiling water and boil for 4-5 minutes. Strain and keep aside.





Step 7. Meanwhile, add olive oil and garlic in a pan and saute.





Step 8. Add pasta sauce and some water to the pan and stir.





Step 9. Add the boiled pasta, black pepper and cook for a minute.





And a bowl of saucy and flavourful homemade pasta is ready to be relished.





Watch the complete recipe video in the header.