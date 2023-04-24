Bitter gourd or karela is a wonderful vegetable, but some people do not like to eat it because of its bitterness. Do you know that bitter gourd is also considered very beneficial for overall health? Bitter gourd can be prepared in many ways, but stuffed karela is an amazing dish which is mostly made in Indian households. In this recipe, we are going to share tips with you that will not make karela taste bitter at all, and children will also eat it with great enthusiasm. Another special thing about this recipe is that you can keep it in the refrigerator for a week. Before knowing the recipe, you should know about the benefits of bitter gourd.





Also Read: Easy Recipes: How To Make 2-In-1 Ice Cream Without Egg Or Whipped Cream

Why Should You Eat Bitter gourd?

Bitter gourd is loaded with many nutrients which can be helpful in many ways. This vegetable is low in calories and high in fibre that may help in weight loss. It is also good for your immune system and boosts your skin health too. Bitter gourd is also a good option for diabetics; the compound present in bitter gourd called polypeptide has been known to control diabetes naturally. So, add this vegetable to your diet.

How to reduce the bitterness of bitter gourd?

The easiest way to reduce the bitterness of bitter gourd is to peel the bitter gourd and put salt on it or dip it in salted water. This reduces the bitterness of bitter gourd. Cutting the bitter gourd and applying salt and keeping it in the sun for some time also helps in reducing the bitterness. Apart from this, curd also helps in reducing the bitterness of bitter gourd. For this, cut bitter gourd and apply curd and leave it for an hour, then make vegetable out of it.

Tips To Make Perfect Stuffed Karela

First, peel the karela and take out its seeds and empty them from between. Apply salt on all the karelas and keep them aside for some time. To make stuffed karela, take 4-5 onions and 4 tomatoes. Cut them finely. Heat oil in a pan. Add one teaspoon of panch phoran masala in it. Add finely chopped onion and cook until translucent. Now, add tomatoes and cook until they become soft. Add red chili, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt as per taste. Mix everything well. When the mixture is cooked well, turn off the flame.





Also Read: 8 Yummy Maharashtrian Delicacies You Must Try In Summer (Recipes Inside)





Now, take karela and squeeze them thoroughly after washing them 3 to 4 times. Heat oil in a pan and fry them until they become soft. Take them out from the oil and let them cool for some time. When the karelas cool down, fill the prepared stuffing in it. Either you can serve these karelas like this or put some masala mix in the pan and roast all the stuffed karelas with it. This tip gives extra taste to your stuffed karelas.











Now you know the right way to make stuffed karela. Next time, you can try this recipe.