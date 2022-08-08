When on a weight loss journey, the biggest challenge one has to face is how to make something containing both health and taste. We look for food items carefully that consist of both taste and nutritional factors. Yet many times, we fail at it! Fret not! Here we bring you one recipe that is surely what you are looking for. With the perfect Punjabi flavours and benefits of soya, this soya tikka recipe is worth trying! To make this, all you need is some easily available ingredients such as soya chunks (of course), some spices, curd, and that's all!





Be it for impromptu guest gatherings, as starters for any occasion, or simply when you crave something delicious without compromising health, this soya tikka recipe fits every purpose. So, without further ado, let's learn how to make it. Take a look.

Soya Tikka Recipe: How To Make Soya Tikka:

To begin with the recipe, you first need to boil soya chunks for at least 5-6 minutes. Once they are done, drain out all the water from them.





The next step is to marinate these soya chunks. For the marinade, take a mixing bowl, add red chilli powder, ginger garlic paste, salt, and a little bit of curd.





Now add soya chunks in the marinade bowl and keep it aside for a few minutes.

Now that you know how to make soya tikka, try it at home and let us know how it turned out!










