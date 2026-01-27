Potatoes are easily one of the most versatile ingredients in any Indian kitchen. You can turn them into snacks, add them to curries or use them as the base for something comforting and hearty. Among the many dishes made with aloo, dum aloo is one of the most loved, thanks to its rich flavours and homely feel. But have you ever considered trying Punjabi dum aloo, a version that takes the comfort of the classic dish and adds even more depth and warmth? It is simple, satisfying and perfect for days when you want something flavourful without spending too much time cooking. The best part is that it comes together beautifully in a single pot, making it ideal for everyday meals. This recipe, shared by the Instagram page @snapsfromkitchen, shows just how easy and rewarding it can be.





What Is Dum Aloo?

Dum aloo is a popular Indian dish made with small potatoes cooked slowly in a thick, flavourful gravy. The word dum refers to cooking on low heat so that the spices and potatoes blend well and become soft and tasty. In many homes, people also use a pressure cooker to speed up the process while still getting that rich, slow cooked taste.

How Is Punjabi Dum Aloo Different From Regular Dum Aloo?

Punjabi dum aloo is richer, creamier and uses stronger flavours than the regular version. It is usually made with mustard oil, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and curd, which are cooked until the oil separates. Punjabi masalas like Kashmiri red chilli powder, kasuri methi and garam masala give it a bold taste.

What To Serve With Punjabi Dum Aloo?

Punjabi dum aloo tastes great with almost any Indian bread. You can enjoy it with roti, naan, paratha or puri. If you prefer rice, pair it with steamed basmati rice, jeera rice or a simple peas pulao. A small bowl of raita or a salad on the side balances the spices nicely.

Is Punjabi Dum Aloo Spicy?

Punjabi dum aloo is usually mildly to moderately spicy. Kashmiri red chilli powder gives the dish a bright colour without too much heat, while the actual spice comes from green chillies. You can easily adjust the spice level to your preference by adding more or fewer chillies.

How To Make Punjabi Dum Aloo | Dum Aloo Recipe

Begin by washing the baby potatoes and boiling them until tender. Gently prick each potato with a fork, then add them to a pan with hot mustard oil. Saute for a few minutes until they turn golden, then remove and set aside. In the same pan, add cumin seeds, green and black cardamom, a bay leaf and a cinnamon stick. Add chopped onions, ginger garlic paste and green chillies, and saute until the onions turn golden. Sprinkle in Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric and coriander powder. Add a splash of water if needed, then mix in fresh tomato paste and cook until the masala releases oil. Stir in the curd and blend well. Return the sauteed baby potatoes to the pan, add water to adjust the gravy consistency, season with salt and mix thoroughly. Cover and pressure cook for a few minutes until the flavours deepen. Finish by adding garam masala, kasuri methi and freshly chopped coriander. Your Punjabi-style dum aloo is now ready to enjoy!

Tips To Make Perfect Punjabi Dum Aloo

1. Fry or saute the potatoes properly

Lightly frying or sauteing the boiled baby potatoes in mustard oil enhances their flavour and helps them hold their shape in the gravy.

2. Cook the masala until the oil releases

Punjabi gravies rely on a well-cooked masala. Saute onions, ginger garlic paste, tomatoes and spices until the oil separates from the sides.





3. Slow cook the potatoes in the gravy

Once you add the potatoes to the thick curd-based gravy, let them simmer on low heat. Slow cooking gives the dish its signature dum aroma and creamy texture.





With these simple tips and a little patience, you can recreate the rich, comforting flavours of authentic Punjabi dum aloo right in your own kitchen.