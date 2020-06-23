How To Make Schezwan-Style Chicken Lollipops At Home!

Chicken lollipop are a hit among all chicken lovers

Let's admit it, a dash of finger-licking schezwan sauce can amp up just about any dish - be it noodles, rice or any appetiser. Another crowd puller that we simply cannot get enough of is the chicken lollipop. Imagine the two of them coming together? Quite an explosive combination, right!? For all those slurping already, we have a recipe that is sure to become your go-to fix for all spicy chicken cravings soon.





This schezwan chicken lollipop recipe by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa is ideal for evening snacks or a lazy weekend brunch. It is easy to make, super yummy and requires a handful of easily available ingredients. For this recipe posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa', you would need 12-13 chicken lollipops - you can find them easily in any big meat shop. Wash them, drain the water and keep them aside. For the marination, you would need all-purpose flour, corn flour, Kashmiri red chilli powder, black pepper powder, salt, lime juice, ginger garlic paste and soya sauce. The recipe also used a pinch of edible food colour, which is totally optional. Make nice slurry of this mix, coat the chicken lollipops in the batter and let it marinate for an hour (minimum). Now, deep-fry the chicken, and your chicken lollipops are ready. Now, you just need to toss it in a home-made schezwan sauce, the recipe of which is also given in the video.





Watch the recipe video and try making this fiery treat at home. Do let us know how you liked it in the comments below!









