We Indians are blessed with an array of dishes that we can enjoy for breakfast. From the comforting south Indian idli-vada combo to the scrumptious aloo luchi from West Bengal, there is a delicious variety of food that spans through the nation. And while listing out these exciting breakfast dishes, we cannot forget about the delish and quick Gujarati dish: theplas. However, if you have ever made these at home only to find that they aren't as soft or toothsome as the ones your Gujarati friends make, we have some news for you! Gujarati recipe developer and food blogger, Mansi has shared the tips for making soft and delicious thepla on her Instagram page @vspiceroute.





Mansi, who was born and bought up in Gujarat, shares her own struggle with making soft theplas when she moved to the states. She captioned the video, "When we moved to the USA, it was a struggle finding the same softness in thepla we got back in India. It took me trials and errors to perfect it and I realized that the tips and tricks are the keys to keep them soft for longer." She has listed out the precise recipe and the many tips and tricks that helped her perfect this Gujarati staple.





Tips To Make Soft And Delicious Theplas Are:

1. Replace the oil in the dough with yogurt. Just use the oil to knead the dough in the end, let it rest for 15 -30 min before rolling them.





2. The stove should be turned on medium to high heat as you don't want to cook them for long.





3. Use enough oil, if you use less oil, they will dry out and harden and if you use more oil then they won't stay soft and will be chewy. Use the right amount of oil and flip them quickly.





4. Using a spatula, press them against each other, this releases oil so they can stay soft.





5. Shuffle the cooked Theplas so when they are cooling off, they don't get dry.





6. Once they cool off, store them in an airtight container for a few days, may refrigerate.





For the detailed recipe and tips on making soft theplas, take a look at this video:

The viewers of the video were impressed and thankful for the tips, many commented on how they would use these tips the next time they are making theplas. Wouldn't you like to have soft and delicious theplas for breakfast too? Go on, give these tips a try and let us know how your theplas turn out in the comments below.