South Indian cuisine is one of India's most loved cuisines worldwide. As a result, it would be unjust to only talk about the curries and say nothing about the breads. While we all are familiar with dosas and uttapams, there is one another dish that rules everyone's heart. Any guesses? Well, we are talking about the delicious variety of appams! Appams are a South Indian staple that is typically cooked with rice, coconut and milk. They are simple to prepare and cook in a short amount of time. While there are many distinct flavours of appams, getting the right kind of consistency and texture can be a challenge at times. However, to make things easy for you, today, we bring you a quick five-minute appam recipe! Yes, you heard us! Make delicious appams in five minutes, that too without oil.





This simple recipe was shared by food vlogger 'Cook with Parul'. Here she makes use of common everyday ingredients. Once you make this recipe, you can pair it with sambhar, chutney, chicken stews or literally anything! This plain yet comforting taste of appam goes well with almost everything and is sure to soothe your soul. So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this five-minute, no-oil appam!

Instant Appam Recipe: Here's How To Make Appam In 5 Minutes

First, in a bowl, take soaked poha, sooji, curd, salt, some water and combine it well. Then let it rest for a while. Now, take this mixture and put it in a grinder. Blend it to make a smooth runny paste consistency. Now, before cooking the appams, add in a tablespoon of fruit salt. Fruit salt helps to make the appam fluffy. Pour a ladle full of it on a hot non-stick pan and let it cook. Once it starts turning brown, take it out on a plate and enjoy!

Pair these delish appams with these easy recipes of coconut chutney, tomato chutney and sambhar and chicken stew.





Make a yummy south Indian feast in no time, and let us know how it turned out for you!