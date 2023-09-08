Jowar roti has always been considered healthy. In fact, with increased focus on millet in the past few years, it is back in our lives with all glory. So much so that fitness enthusiasts nowadays replace their regular rotis with the ones made with jowar (or sorghum). But making these rotis is not as easy as it seems. People often complain of it getting too hard and unappetizing. Have you faced the same problem while making jowar roti? If yes, then you are just at the right place! We have finally found a fool-proof recipe that will help you make soft and fluffy jowar roti every single time. So, stay back and read through the article to sort out your problem once and for all.

Why Is Jowar Roti Considered Healthy?

Millet is the latest buzzword in the world of fitness. In India, 2023 is celebrated as the 'Year Of Millets', with an aim to shift our focus to the age-old grains, which the seniors at home swear by. One such popular variation of millet is jowar. It is light, easy to digest, and unlike the popular notion (that millets produce heating in the body), jowar is cooling in nature. Besides the generous amount of calcium, potassium, phosphorous and iron makes the grain a super healthy millet to add to your diet. And guess what, it is gluten-free, making the grain ideal for the ones with celiac disease (wheat allergy).

Is Jowar Roti Healthy For Diabetics?

Jowar is moderate in glycemic index. It contains enough fibre, protein, and other nutrients that make it an ideal food to stabilise the blood sugar levels in the body, lowering diabetes risks. Alongside, it also helps maintain cholesterol levels in the body, further managing your blood pressure level. In fact, experts often recommend jowar roti over atta roti for people with high blood pressure and sugar.

How To Make Soft Jowar Roti: Recipe + Tips To Follow:

The idea is to not let the roti lose its moisture. Hence, the best practice is to make the roti and eat it immediately for the best flavours. But we understand, it is not always a feasible plan. Hence, we got you a recipe by nutritionist Richa Gangani who says, if prepared properly, "jowar roti has a nice soft texture and even on cooling do not become hard or chewy."

To start with, boil a cup of water in a pan and then add the flour to it. Using boiled water while kneading the dough keeps it soft and moist. Make sure, you mix the water and the flour well when it's hot. Use a ladle for the process.

Once the mix cools, knead it into a soft dough. You can dip your hand in cold water and then start the kneading process. Do not let the dough sit for long, it takes away all the moisture. Instead, immediately cut it into small roundels and roll it flat.

Finally, on low to medium flame, toast the roti until it puffs up. Transfer it to a place, spread some ghee, and keep it closed until you eat.

Watch the complete recipe below:

Is It Okay To Overeat Jowar Roti?

According to Richa Gangani, one jowar roti (around 50gm) contains 90kcal, two-gram protein, .5-gram fats, 19.5-gram carbs, and 1.7-gram fibre. Now that you know the exact amount of nutrients in each roti, we suggest, decide the number of rotis in your meal accordingly. The best practice is to consult an expert and understand the nutrients your body needs. Always remember, too much of everything is bad for health. So, make your choices wisely and enjoy a healthy life!





