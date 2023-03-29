Indian Breakfast Recipes: Upma has become one of the most popular breakfast items in many parts of India. It is full of nutrients, easy to cook and travels well - making it also a common tiffin food. There are various ways to give your own twist to upma - infusing a little dahi to make it softer, including dry fruits for a tasty crunch, adding chopped veggies for multiple flavours and so on. You can also infuse hari chutney into the mixture and make coriander upma! Generally, upma is made using rava (sooji or semolina). But if you're on a weight loss diet, it's important to give your regular upma an extra nutritious boost. How? By making it with jowar! Also known as sorghum, jowar is one of the best additions you can make to your weight loss diet. Find out more below

Is Upma Good For Weight Loss? Health Benefits Of Jowar Upma

1. High In Fibre

Jowar is an excellent source of fibre, which can help keep you satiated for longer periods. Its high fibre content also aids in gut health, preventing constipation and other problems.





2. Rich In Protein

Those seeking to lose weight often follow a high-protein diet, making jowar a good choice. Jowar can help you avoid unhealthy cravings and stick to your weight loss goals.

3. Low Glycemic Index

Certain foods with a low glycemic index are believed to aid in weight loss. Such foods slow the release of sugar into the blood, preventing unwanted spikes. This is also why jowar may be recommended for diabetics.

4. Can Improve Energy Levels

When you're on a weight loss diet, it can sometimes be challenging to find a balance. As a result, you may feel tired easily. Consuming jowar can help you manage your fatigue in the long term, thanks to its iron content.

How To Make Jowar Upma At Home | Easy Recipe For Jowar Upma

What You Need:

You can use either whole jowar or jowar flour to make this upma. If you're using the flour, you can also mix it with a little rava (semolina) for a unique texture. Jowar upma is not a complex dish - it can be made with most of the same ingredients as regular upma. Remember to add veggies of your choice such as onions, green peas, carrots, capsicums, etc. to give the upma more flavour and nutrition.

Add chopped vegetables in the dish.

How To Prepare:

1. If you have the whole jowar, soak it overnight and drain it the next day. Cook it in a pressure cooker with salt and water for 3 whistles.





2. In a kadhai, heat oil and temper mustard seeds and urad dal. Later, add curry leaves, asafoetida, green chillies and ginger.





3. Add a finely chopped onion and saute it till it turns translucent.





4. If you are using jowar flour, add it to the kadhai at this stage.





5. Add boiled peas and other veggies, along with salt to taste. Mix all ingredients well.





6. If you have cooked whole jowar, add it now to the kadhai and saute for around 3 minutes. Add lemon juice and mix.





7. Garnish the upma with chopped coriander leaves and enjoy hot.





Click here for the full recipe for Jowar Upma