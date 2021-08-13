Rasamalai has been our favourite Indian sweet since we can't even remember when; it is the go-to-choice for when you want to have something comforting yet indulgent. This decadent dessert has fans far and wide, with soft chenna balls dipped in creamy sweet milk; topped with nuts and kesar strands, a chilled plate of this sweet treat is a sure shot hit in almost all occasions. While we love having those soft and creamy rasmalai, this festive season, why not give a unique twist to the classic Indian dessert and make Tender Coconut Rasmalai.





The tender coconut or coconut malai has a creamy sweet taste to it and can instantly elevate the flavours of our favourite Indian desserts. So, you can imagine the wonders coconut malai can do to the already creamy and thick rasmalai! This dessert is sure to have your friends and family hooked - the recipe is easy to follow and by just adding one extra ingredient, you can reinvent the whole experience. Sounds interesting? Why don't you give this creamy rich dessert a try? Read the easy recipe here.

Rasmalais are rich and decadent desserts loved by all

How To Make Tender Coconut Rasmalai l Tender Coconut Rasmalai Recipe :

The first step is to make the chenna balls, boil milk, add lemon juice and curdle. Make tiny balls and keep them aside. Now, for the ras of this juicy dessert, boil some more milk, add condensed milk, kesar and some whole spices. Next, in a grinder add together some full fat milk and coconut malai, make a smooth mixture and add to your boiling milk, add the chenna balls and top with nuts and shredded coconuts. Chill it for some time and enjoy the delicacy. For the detailed recipe, click here.

Let us know how you liked the unique twist to your classic rasmalai, in the comments below.