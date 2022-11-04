Kheer is a delicious and flavourful sweet dish that is widely served in India, whether at a fancy function or a casual family get-together. It can be prepared using a wide range of ingredients, including mango, rice, sabudana, makhana, vermicelli and the list is never-ending. Adding to the list, we bring you one more delicious kheer recipe to try this winter season. It is called Til Ki Kheer. Til ( or sesame) is one of the most beneficial winter-specific ingredients that makes a comeback towards the end of the year. It is said to help you warm up and give you an energy boost. Besides, it is easy and very quick to make.





If you don't have much time to prepare an extravagant dessert spread, this simple recipe can be made in under half an hour with ingredients you probably already have on hand. So, without further ado, let's whip up a rich, creamy Til ki Kheer. Take a look below.





Til Ki Kheer Recipe: How To Make Til Ki Kheer

To begin with, take a container and add milk to it, stirring occasionally so that it does not stick to the bottom of the pan. Next, dry roast the sesame seeds inside a separate pan and move to a plate.





Add some ghee to the same pan and toss the dry fruits and nuts until they turn fractionally golden in colour.





Reduce the flame once the milk begins to reduce and add the sesame seeds, condensed milk, and dry fruits. Turn the heat down for about 10-15 minutes. If needed, adjust the sweetness by adding more jaggery or condensed milk.





Finally, turn off the flame and add powdered dates. Mix the jaggery and dry fruits thoroughly so that there are no lumps. Serve immediately and enjoy. For more such delicious kheer, click here for some of our best recipes.





Try this out and let us know how it turned out in the comments below.



