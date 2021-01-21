Indian Cooking Tips: 6 Kheer Recipes From Across India To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings

Kheer is a delicious mix of everything good and flavourful.

We all love pastries and brownies, but let's admit desi desserts hold a special place in our heart. Picture a ghee laden gajar ka halwa or soft and juicy gulab jamun - sounds irresistible, right? Another such lip-smacking option is a humble bowl of kheer. A blissful concoction of rice, sugar and milk, kheer is one traditional pudding that is a must-have in every Indian household. From Puja to parties, we prepare kheer for almost every occasion in India. As per food historian K.T Achaya, the history of kheer goes two thousand years back and was first mentioned in ancient Indian literature. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that kheer is one of those few food items that are nation-wide fame, beyond the barrier of any region.





While kheer is a popular term in North India, people in South India refer to it as payasam. In Bengal, kheer is called payesh and in Mughlai cuisine, we call it phirni. Although the basic ingredients used for a simple kheer are the same, you will find some differences in cooking styles that make all these variations differ from one another.





Besides varied cooking styles, you will also find multiple recipes that substitute rice with sevayian, wheat, makhane, moong dal, dry fruits, red rice etc. Whatever you add to the recipe and however you have it - a generous bite of kheer pleases our palate and soothes the soul instantly.

We handpicked some of the most famous kheer recipes from across India for you to experience its richness and diversity. Let's find out!





Here Are 6 Kheer Recipes From Across India:

Chawal ki kheer:

One of India's most favourite desserts, the classic chawal ki kheer is a delicious mix of fragrant basmati rice, milk, condensed milk, sugar and dry fruits. You must give this traditional dish a try before moving ahead for any other variation of kheer. Click here for the recipe.





Payesh:

A Bengali-version of kheer, payesh has a thicker consistency and is usually made with Gobind bhog rice (instead of long basmati rice). You may either use sugar or fresh jaggery to the recipe to bring out the flavour of the dessert. Click here for the recipe.





Moong Dal Payasam

One popular South Indian kheer, moong dal payasam is a soulful blend of moong dal, coconut milk, ghee, sugar and cardamom. It is rich, aromatic and makes for a perfect dish to end a lavish South Indian meal with. Click here for the recipe.





Khazur Makuti

Khazur makuti is basically kheer made with dates. A very popular dish in Bihar, khazur makuti includes a generous amount of dates (along with the other usual ingredients) that give a unique texture to the dish. Click here for the recipe.





Seviyan Kheer

Although it has its origin in the Mughalai cuisine, seviyan kheer is loved by one and all across India. In this recipe, rice is replaced with vermicelli. It only adds a different flavour to the dish, but also makes it light on the stomach (as compared to rice kheer). Click here for the recipe.





Gehu Ki Kheer

For the ones who prefer avoiding rice in their diet plan, gehu ki kheer is just the option for you. Made with broken wheat, this dish is delicious to the core. You must give it a try. Click here for recipe.





Share your favourite kheer recipes with us in the comments section below.







