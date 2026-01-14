Rajasthani food has a way of turning the simplest pantry ingredients into dishes packed with flavour and character. In a cuisine shaped by arid weather and limited fresh produce, clever use of flours, spices and herbs has always taken centre stage. Besan methi paratha is one such everyday classic - hearty, comforting and deeply satisfying. It is the kind of paratha that doesn't need elaborate accompaniments to shine. Often made for breakfast or lunch, it reflects Rajasthan's love for robust, filling meals that travel well and keep you energised for hours. Crisp on the outside, soft inside and fragrant with spices, this paratha is both practical and indulgent. The best part? It's easy to recreate at home with a few basic ingredients. Let's learn this simple recipe.





What Is Rajasthani Besan Methi Paratha?

This paratha stands out for its nutty gram flour base combined with earthy fenugreek leaves, creating a flavour that's richer and more layered than regular methi parathas. The roasted besan adds a subtle crispness and depth, while traditional spices bring warmth without overpowering the hero ingredient. Its texture is equally distinctive, slightly crisp outside yet soft within, making it perfect for hearty meals. The balance of robust flavours and wholesome ingredients reflects Rajasthan's love for food that is both practical and indulgent.

How To Make Rajasthani Besan Methi Paratha | Rajasthani Methi Besan Paratha Recipe

Ingredients Required:

Whole wheat flour – 1 cup

Gram flour (besan) – ½ cup

Fresh methi leaves, finely chopped – ½ cup

Onion, finely chopped – 1 small

Green chillies – 2, finely chopped

Garlic paste (optional) – ½ teaspoon

Red chilli powder – ½ teaspoon

Turmeric powder – ¼ teaspoon

Coriander powder – ½ teaspoon

Ajwain (carom seeds) – ½ teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Ghee or oil – for cooking

Steps To Make Rajasthani Besan Methi Paratha

Step 1: Roast the Besan

Dry roast gram flour on low heat until aromatic and lightly golden. This removes the raw taste and adds nuttiness.

Step 2: Prepare the Mixture

In a bowl, mix roasted besan, chopped methi, onion, green chillies, spices and salt. Add wheat flour and combine well.

Step 3: Knead the Dough

Add water gradually and knead into a soft dough. Rest for 15–20 minutes for better texture.

Step 4: Roll and Cook

Divide the dough into equal portions, roll each into a thick paratha. Heat a tawa, cook on medium flame, applying ghee until golden spots appear on both sides.

Step 5: Serve Hot

Enjoy immediately for the best flavour and texture.





Why Roasting Besan Is Important

Roasting besan removes its raw taste and enhances its nutty flavour. Skipping this step can make the paratha taste heavy or slightly bitter. Light roasting ensures the besan blends smoothly with the dough and cooks evenly inside the paratha.

Tips To Get Authentic Rajasthani Flavour

Keep these tips in mind to make this authentic paratha at home:

Use fresh methi leaves for aroma

Don't overdo spices; besan should remain the hero

Cook parathas in ghee for a traditional taste

Keep the parathas slightly thick to avoid dryness

Common Mistakes To Avoid While Making Besan Methi Paratha

While making this paratha is relatively easy, here are some things that can ruin the texture and taste of your paratha:

Using raw besan: Results in an unpleasant aftertaste

Overstuffing or over-thinning: Can cause tearing

Cooking on high heat: Leads to burnt patches and uncooked centres

Skipping resting time: Makes rolling difficult

What To Serve With Besan Methi Paratha

Here's what can make this delicious besan methi paratha more wholesome:

Fresh curd or chaas

Garlic chutney

Lehsun ki chutney or green chilli chutney

Simple onion salad

Rajasthani besan methi paratha is a reminder that comfort food doesn't need complexity. It is rustic, filling and full of character - just the way traditional home-style Rajasthani cooking is meant to be.