This Quick And Easy Methi Parantha Recipe Can Make For Perfect Fibre-Rich Breakfast

Methi Parantha is the simple, healthy and fulfilling breakfast recipe.

Highlights Methi parantha is the healthy nutritious breakfast

It can be made quickly and easily in the kitchen

The nutrition benefits of the parantha are many and varied

Interesting breakfast recipes are aplenty, but the problem with most of them is that they are elaborate recipes. The most delicious yet wholesome breakfast ideas come with at least an hour of total cooking time. People would rather prefer to skip the first meal of the day entirely rather than use up so much of their precious morning time to prepare these meals. All this hassle can be oblivated with this delicious methi parantha recipe, which is quick and easy to prepare and packs a punch of nutrition for the first meal of the day.





Methi or fenugreek is the perfect winter green to incorporate in our breakfast diet. Due to its slightly bitter taste, tasty methi recipes are not easy to come by. However, this methi parantha is not just delightful for the taste buds, it is also super easy to make. Firstly, wheat flour or atta is mixed with cornflour or besan. Some spices, green chillies, and chopped coriander leaves are added to the flour. This recipe also has a few secret ingredients such as curd and banana that make it crunchy and crisp from the outside yet soft from the inside. Once the dough is prepared with chopped methi leaves and water, the rest of the recipe is the same as for any other parantha.

The benefits of having methi in the form of a parantha are manifold, including its ability to lower cholesterol and maintaining optimal blood sugar level. Methi is naturally enriched with fibre, and thus, helps in the digestive process of the body. This leafy green is also credited with boosting of metabolism and helping in the weight loss process.





So, what are you waiting for? Try this methi parantha at home today and pair it with curd, pickle or your favourite curry. Methi will never be the same again!





Watch This Video To Know How To Make This Easy Methi Parantha At Home:









