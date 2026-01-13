Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy vegetables, rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. However, because it grows close to the soil, spinach often carries dirt, mud, and tiny insects hidden between the leaves. Washing it thoroughly is essential to make it safe to eat.





Blanching spinach is equally important, especially if you plan to store it for later. This process helps maintain its bright green colour, soft texture, and nutritional value. Skipping or rushing these steps can affect the quality of the spinach.





Here are some easy and effective ways to wash and blanch spinach at home. These simple methods will help you enjoy fresh, clean, and long-lasting spinach every time.

7 Easy Steps to Wash and Blanch Spinach

How to Wash Spinach

Step 1: Remove and Sort the Leaves

Separate the spinach leaves from thick stems. Discard wilted, yellow, or damaged leaves so you only use fresh spinach.

Step 2: First Water Soak

Place the leaves in a large bowl of water. Let them soak for 2-3 minutes so heavy dirt and sand settle at the bottom.

Step 3: Gentle Swirling

Swirl the leaves gently with your hands to remove hidden mud and tiny insects without bruising the leaves.

Step 4: Final Rinse

Lift the leaves out carefully and rinse them under running water to remove any remaining impurities.





How to Blanch Spinach

Step 1: Prepare Boiling Water

Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil. Adding a little salt helps retain the spinach's natural colour.

Step 2: Blanch Briefly

Add spinach to the boiling water and cook for 30-45 seconds until the leaves soften and shrink.

Step 3: Cool Immediately

Transfer the spinach to ice-cold water to stop cooking and preserve its bright green colour.

Storage Tips for Spinach

Squeeze out excess water before storing

Store washed spinach in a dry, airtight container

Keep fresh spinach in the refrigerator

Freeze blanched spinach for long-term use

Label containers with the storage date

Proper washing and blanching keep spinach clean, fresh, and nutritious for longer. By following these steps, you can enjoy better taste, improved safety, and less food waste in your daily cooking.