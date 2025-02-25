





Gujarati cuisine has no shortage of delicious snacks, and Upvas Vada - also known as Farali Pattice or Buff Vada - is one of the best. This crispy, deep-fried delight is a fasting favourite, especially during Navratri, Ekadashi, and Mahashivratri. Made with mashed potatoes and a flavour-packed stuffing of coconut, herbs, and dry fruits, it is the perfect balance of crunch and comfort. The mix of ingredients like sesame seeds, peanuts, fennel seeds, sago flour, sendha salt, and groundnut oil makes it a filling yet light snack, ideal for anyone who wants something crispy while fasting.





A filling, yet snacky eatable perfect for Vrat (Photo: jcookingodyssey.com)

Why Upvas Vada is the Ultimate Fasting Snack

Finding a snack that keeps you full and actually tastes good during fasting can be tricky, but Upvas Vada delivers on both. It is made with fasting-friendly ingredients like sago flour, sendha salt, and groundnut oil, ensuring it sticks to traditional dietary rules. The stuffing, loaded with dry coconut, cashews, raisins, and sesame seeds, adds texture and nutrients, while the potato and sago flour coating brings that signature crispy bite. Plus, it is easy to whip up and pairs perfectly with farali peanut chutney for an extra flavour boost. This snack is not just about satisfying hunger - it makes fasting feel a little more indulgent.

Ingredients:

4 medium-sized boiled potatoes

2 tsp sesame seeds

2 tsp fennel seeds

2 tsp dry coconut powder

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp chopped coriander

2 tbsp sago flour

2 tbsp powdered sugar

Sendha salt (as needed)

1/4 cup roasted peanuts

1/4 cup cashews

1/4 cup raisins

2-3 finely chopped green chillies

1 tsp ginger paste

Groundnut oil (for deep frying)

The primary ingredient for the snack (Photo: delish.com)

Upvas Vada Recipe | How to Make Upvas Vada

Step 1: Make the Stuffing

Blend sesame seeds, fennel seeds, and peanuts into a fine powder.

Transfer to a bowl and mix with dry coconut powder, lemon juice, chopped coriander, cashews, raisins, and powdered sugar.

Add chopped green chillies, ginger paste, and sendha salt. Mix well and keep aside.

Step 2: Make the Coating

Mash the boiled potatoes in a large bowl until smooth.

Add sago flour and sendha salt, mixing well to form a dough-like consistency.

Lightly grease your hands and shape the mixture into small balls.

Step 3: Assemble the Vadas

Flatten a potato ball on your palm.

Place a spoonful of stuffing in the centre, then gently seal the edges, rolling it back into a smooth ball.

Lightly dust the vadas with sago flour for extra crispiness.

Step 4: Fry the Vadas

Heat groundnut oil in a deep pan over medium heat.

Carefully drop 4-5 vadas into the oil and fry until golden brown and crispy.

Remove and place them on a tissue-lined plate to absorb excess oil.

Deep fry the Vadas until they turn crunchy (Photo: vegrecipesofindia.com)

Step 5: Serve and Enjoy

Serve Upvas Vadas hot with farali peanut chutney or fresh yoghurt.

Enjoy this crispy, flavourful snack during fasting or as a delicious tea-time treat.

A Snack You Can Enjoy Anytime

Upvas Vada may be a fasting staple, but it is too good to save just for special occasions. Whether you are fasting or just in the mood for something crunchy and satisfying, this snack is a winner. With its crispy texture and bold flavours, it is a must-try for every snack lover!

Pair the crunchy and crispy snack with farali peanut chutney (Photo: livingsmartandhealthy.com)