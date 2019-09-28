Navratri 2019: How To Make 4-Ingredient Vrat Ke Aloo In Just Ten Minutes

You can now make this vrat special dish using just four basic kitchen ingredients

The nine-day Navratri festival is finally here and the festive vibe is hard to miss. The Hindu festival is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and is also one of the most widely celebrated festivals of the country. This year, Navratri celebrations begin from 28th September, 2019, and will culminate on 7th October, 2019. During the nine-day Navratri period, devotees of Goddess Durga refrain from indulging in non-vegetarian food and also avoid adding onion, garlic in their daily vrat preparations. Most people adopt a satvik diet during Navratri, wherein potato stands out to be an intrinsic part of the festive feasting.





This particular variety of tuber is quite versatile and can be turned into n number of curry preparations. During Navratri fasting, a very popular dish that is prepared using this healthy tuber is vrat ke aloo. This delight is paired with other Navratri special delights like kuttu ki puri, kuttu ke pakore, kuttu ki roti etc. If you are looking to prepare vrat ke aloo at home with just minimal ingredients, we're here to help. You can now make this vrat special dish using just four basic kitchen ingredients, that too, in just a span of 10 minutes.

Here Is How You Can Make 4-Ingredient Vrat Ke Aloo At Home:

Ingredients Required:





Boiled Potatoes - 2 medium-sized, chopped

Sendha Namak - 1 tbsp. or as required

Cumin Seeds - 1 tsp.

Oil - 1 tbsp. (optional)

Tomato - 2 medium-sized, chopped (optional)





Method:





To begin with, heat a non-stick pan on medium flame. Add oil to it and once the oil is sufficiently hot, add cumin seeds and bring the flame to low.





Allow the cumin seeds to splutter and crackle for a while. Once the cumin seeds start to change their hue, add chopped tomatoes and saute them for a while. You may or may not add tomatoes, depending upon the level of tanginess you want in your dish.





If you wish to skip the tomatoes, add the chopped potatoes to the pan once the cumin seeds start to change their colour.





Cook the potatoes for few minutes and stir occasionally. Now add sendha namak and give the mixture a nice stir so that the potato bits get evenly coated with the cumin and sendha namak.





Now that we have given you a stellar recipe of vrat ke aloo, kick-start your festive feasting by preparing this delight. If you know of more such Navratri special recipes, do share with us in the comments section below.







