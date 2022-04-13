What would be your answer if I asked you what is that one Indian dish, we all love to have? Maybe dal makhani? Shahi paneer? Or the classic combination of idli, sambhar and vada? Well, of course, this might depend on person to person, but I think we all can agree that nothing beats our love for some soulful Biryani! It is one of those dishes that make us drool just by the sight of it. Whether it is the chicken biryani, mutton biryani or even a veg biryani, we simply can never get enough of it. However, when someone mentions veg biryani, we might not have a great fan following for it. But, trust us, even a veg biryani can be as delicious as any other biryani you'd have had! To prove you the same, here we bring you a recipe of veg dum biryani that should definitely be on your to-try list!





(Also Read: 9 Protein-Rich Veg Biryani Recipes You Need To Know About)

Veg Biryani is a wholesome and delightful dish.

In this veg biryani recipe, we will make use of different vegetables, whole spices and crisp onions to bring out the flavour of the biryani. This recipe is easy to make and will be ready in no time! You won't need any extra ingredients to cook this. Just with everyday ingredients, you will have a soul-stirring biryani bowl. Once you make it, pair it with raita to enjoy. Find the full recipe below.

Veg Dum Biryani Recipe: Here's How To Make Veg Dum Biryani

First, take a vessel and add oil to it. Throw in chopped onions and let them become crisp. Then, add bay leaf, cinnamon, jeera, star anise, elaichi and cook. To this, add ginger garlic paste and let it cook. Next, add chopped vegetables such as carrots, cauliflower, beans, peas, and potatoes and mix them well. Combine this with red chilli powder, pepper, salt and biryani masala. Now add some curd and let it cook for a while.





Till then, take cooked rice and put a layer of it in a bowl. Add the veggies and repeat the process. Finally, garnish with dry fruits and crisp onions to enjoy!

Make this yummy veg biryani today, and let us know how you liked its taste!