There is no denying that biryani is one of the most classic dishes in the sub-continent. However, the importance of lip-smacking vegetarian biryani often goes unnoticed as we only think of the more famous, meaty versions. On the contrary, there are several vegetarian biryani dishes that taste delicious and are filled with healthy ingredients. Many of these ingredients are rich in protein, which is an important part of our diet and is known for its nutritional benefits. And, we think that there is no better way to add protein to your diet than with biryani. What's best is that you can cook these delicious, protein-rich vegetarian biryani recipes in a jiffy at home.

7 seven protein-rich biryani recipes

This dish is the perfect combination of creamy paneer and fragrant rice. In this biryani recipe, small balls are prepared using black pepper, salt, bread and paneer. These balls are then fried before they are layered on top of rice that's mixed with saffron flavoured milk. The saffron milk is mixed with rice to give it a beautiful colour and nice aroma.

Make this easy recipe at home

This is a sumptuous combination of yummy vegetables and paneer added to flavoured rice. This recipe uses the choicest of vegetables and paneer, which is elevated by the flavour of bay leaf and cinnamon.

This biryani is as delicious, creamy, and rich as it gets. For this, you will have to prepare some paneer makhana gravy first. The gravy is laden with a bunch of spices and cashew nuts. This creamy gravy is then mixed with rice. Remember to sear the paneer cubes in ghee before adding them to the gravy.





(Also read: Paneer Makhani Biryani: The Heavenly Combination That Will Leave You Wanting More (Recipe Video Inside)

This is a great combination of healthy and nutritious vegetables that are great for the body. In this dish, French beans, carrot, zucchini, bell pepper and many other vegetables that are rich in proteins are packed with spices to make a yummy dish.

Give your usual vegetarian biryani an interesting twist with soybean and potatoes. The lip-smacking soya chunks will add a yummy edge to your biryani, leaving you craving more.

Use soybean and baby potatoes to make this biryani

This kala chana biryani is the perfect melange of taste and health. The biryani is packed with mouthwatering ingredients that are rich in protein and fibre. While fibre boots digestion and protein adds to our muscle growth.

This dish is a true delight if you want to have a wholesome vegetable biryani that is rich in protein as well as flavour. This is often served with raita and makes for a good dinner choice. You can add paneer or soya chunks to the biryani, based on your taste.





(Also read : Cooking Biryani Was Never This Easy; Make Instant Pot Veg Biryani With This Genius Recipe Video)





No matter which biryani you pick from the list, you are bound to have a great time. Happy eating!