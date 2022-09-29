Indians are known for their obsession with chai. Be it in the morning to kick-start the day or in the evening to just sit back and relax, we can't imagine a day without this beloved beverage. Tea is best accompanied with a plateful of crispy and greasy snacks like samosa, bread pakoda, bhajiya and more - the list is never-ending, leaving us spoilt for choice. No doubt, all these snacks are classics and enjoyed by all. But a little experiment hurt nobody. Don't you think so? If you are in a constant search for lip-smacking tea-time snacks, we have got you covered. We bring to you a recipe that is going to be your next favourite tea-time snack. It is called Vegetable nuggets.





Also Read: Tandoori Chicken Nugget Recipe: How To Make Desi-Style Chicken Nuggets For Masaledaar Snack





Picture this: A plateful of fried and crispy vegetable nuggets along with piquant mustard sauce and some potato fries, aren't' you already slurping? Dipping fiery vegetable nuggets in a tantalizing sauce is indeed a pleasure to rejoice. Wondering how to go about it? Read below.

Vegetable Nuggets Recipe: How To Make Vegetable Nuggets

To begin with, take a grinder, add 1 cup of oats and grind until you get a coarse-textured mixture. Don't over-grind, otherwise, the mixture will not provide the required crunch to the nuggets.

Meanwhile, mash boiled potatoes. Then add peas and grated carrots, capsicum and cabbage. After that, add seasonings like oregano, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, black pepper powder, and mix everything well.

Add 3 tbsp of besan (gram flour), along with grated cheese. Mix everything again.

The next step is to add 2-3 tbsp of mixtured oats, mix well.

Take a small portion of the prepared mixture and form nuggets.

The last step is to dip these nuggets in besan batter and deep fry/baked them until goden and crisp.

If you love having crispy snacks along with your tea, click here for some of our best recipes.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out this recipe and let us know how you all liked it in the comments below. For more such recipes, stay tuned!









