Think of kebabs, and our minds automatically crave that smoky flavour and scrumptious explosion of flavour! After all, we all just love to devour a plateful of kebabs with spicy chuteny. Whether you have a vegetarian kebab or a non-vegetarian one, the varieties are never-ending. So, for you to indulge in yet another tasty kebab here, we bring you the recipe of galouti kebab! However, this time to give you a twist of taste- today we will be making the vegetarian version of this popular Lucknowi delicacy.





Galouti kebabs have long been a part of our history. Originally this delicacy was made for a nawab who had lost his dentures. So, for him to indulge in kebabs, the khansamas came up with the melt-in-mouth galouti kebabs. And since that time, this dish has become so popular that people around the country enjoy its taste.





This dish is generally made using minced meat, but in the vegetarian version, we will be using rajma to give it a soft taste. Make this delight on any occasion or simply when you want to indulge in a royal feast! So, without waiting, let us see how to make vegetarian galouti kebab.

How To Make Vegetarian Galouti Kebab | Vegetarian Galouti Kebab Recipe

To make this dish first take, ginger garlic paste, chopped green chillies, cashew paste, salt and mashed boiled rajma. To this, add a coarse mixture of hard spices like cloves, cardamom stick, black peppercorns and coriander seeds. Combine them well and form small tikkis out of them.





Now take some oil in a pan and cook these kebabs till golden brown. Serve with spicy chutney to enjoy!





For the full recipe of vegetarian gulaouti kebab, click here.





Make this yummy delight, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!