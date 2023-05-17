There is something so comforting about scooping gravy, curry or kurma with freshly made parottas. The delicate flakiness never fails to amaze us. For the uninitiated, parotta is a type of flatbread commonly made in South India. It has a lightly crisp texture but is also soft to chew. What if we told you there was a different way to enjoy parottas? What if, rather than simply consuming it like rotis or parathas, you made it part of the dish itself? Let us introduce you to Kothu Parotta. Since it is the perfect balance of spice and texture, you might find yourself making it again and again! Thankfully, it is easy to cook too. Find out more below.

Also Read: 5 South Indian Accompaniments To Spruce Up Your Meals

What is Kothu Parotta?

Kothu Parotta literally translates to "minced parotta." Kothu Parotta is a popular street food dish in South India and is also famous in Sri Lanka, where it is often called Kothu Roti. The exact origins of this dish are unclear. Its uniqueness lies in the fact the parotta itself is shredded and mixed along with the rest of the ingredients. As a result, it becomes even more crisp and also soaks more of the flavours. Kothu Parotta has veg, egg, chicken, fish and other versions. You can always customise it according to your liking - for instance, some people add cheese for extra indulgence. It is also a great way to use leftover curries and already cooked parottas, as you will find out:

Also Read: Avial Curry, Poriyal And More, 7 Veg South Indian Curries You Must Try

Have leftover parotta and curry? Mix them both together in a unique way with this recipe. Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Chicken Kothu Parotta At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Chicken Kothu Roti

Cook parottas on both sides until lightly crisp and golden brown. Shred them and set them aside. In a bowl, whisk eggs with salt and pepper for a minute or two. Now, in a kadhai, heat oil and add onions, curry leaves, tomatoes and green chillies. Use a spatula to mix everything and cook for 2 minutes. Next, add the chilli powder followed by the shredded paratha pieces. Continue to mix in a chopping style. Add leftover chicken curry and then the shredded chicken. Mix thoroughly.





If you do not have chicken curry, you can use tomato puree. There is no single way to make this dish, so feel free to experiment. However, remember that you would have to adjust the spices accordingly if using a puree. Finally, you have to pour the whipped egg mixture into the kadhai and stir well until the eggs are cooked. Garnish the dish with coriander leaves and serve hot.





Click here for the complete recipe for Chicken Kothu Parotta.





You can now enjoy this wonderful street-style dish in the comfort of your home. Let us know how it turns out! If this article has made you crave other wholesome chicken dishes, then check out this list of South Indian curry recipes.

Also Read: 6 Yummy Tomato Chutney Recipes To Try From Different Regions