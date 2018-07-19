How To Naturally Detox Your Body: 7 Effective Tips

Highlights A nutritionally balanced diet can do wonders to your body

It is important to detox the body with a proper cleansing process

During detox process, harmful toxins are released from the body

A healthy mind, lean and fit body, and soft and supple skin; almost all of us wish to have these traits. In order to achieve the same, it is imperative to follow a disciplined workout regime with a nutritionally balanced diet. However, before doing all that, it is of utmost importance to detox the body with a proper cleansing process so that harmful toxins are released from the body. Due to tight working schedules, most of us fail to follow various detox programmes. So, in order to efficiently detox your body, we have curated a list of 7 effective tips that are easy-to-follow and also won't take much of your time and effort.





Here's how you can naturally detox your body with these 7 tips:

1. Drink Warm Water With Lemon Juice





Start the day with a glass of warm water and freshly squeezed lemon. This wonder combination has the potential to flush out toxins from the body. You may also add grated ginger in the same for better results. Lemon and ginger together improve digestion and give the metabolism a boost. Preparing this drink is an easy task and won't take more than 2-3 minutes. Make sure you are consuming it on an empty stomach.





2. Swap Caffeinated Drinks With Green Tea





Caffeinated drinks like tea or coffee can do more harm than good to your body. In order to steer clear of its harmful side effects, swap them with green tea, which is a much better alternative. Apart from cleansing the digestive system, it also helps in boosting the body's metabolism, facilitating weight loss.





3. Avoid Packaged Fruit Juices





Packaged fruit juices may contain preservatives, flavour enhancers, colouring agents and processed sugar. All these elements can have a negative impact on your overall health. Instead, detoxify with fresh fruit juices, which are loaded with essential fibres that aid digestion.





4. Purify Your Body With Water





It is important to keep yourself hydrated at all times. The body needs water to produce saliva, helps with perspiration, and removes waste. Drink enough water in a day; approximately 8-10 glass or 2 litres. Carry a water bottle with you at all times and keep consuming and refilling it as and when you get the opportunity.





5. Get Adequate Sleep





Apart from detoxifying the body, it is essential to detoxify the mind as well. A lot of us underestimate the importance of a good night's sleep. Your brain tends to flush out toxins while you sleep as well. Hence, ensure that you are getting sufficient sleep at night.





6. Include Probiotics In Your Daily Diet





Yogurt is a superfood, which is an essential source of probiotics, contains good bacteria that helps alleviate digestive issues and cleanses your digestive tract. Make sure you add yogurt or curd to your daily diet.





7. Drink Cinnamon Or Fenugreek Tea





Conclude your day with a cup of cinnamon tea or fenugreek tea. Consuming these drinks during bedtime helps in boosting the body's metabolism. Apart from this, they also help in clearing out the waste from the body by promoting digestion.





Now, that we have shared with you a list of effective tips for natural detox, bring them to your rescue and get a healthy mind and body along with soft and supple skin.







