Kadhi is a beloved dish enjoyed in households across India. Served hot with steamed rice or jeera rice, kadhi-chawal is the ultimate comfort meal for many. Different regions have their own versions of kadhi, and every home has a unique way of preparing it. Some people add the tempering at the beginning, while others prefer to add it at the end. However, one common problem many home cooks face is kadhi curdling or splitting during cooking. If this has happened to you, these simple tips can help you make smooth and creamy kadhi every time.





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How To Prevent Kadhi From Curdling

1. Use Yoghurt At Room Temperature

One of the most important rules when making kadhi is to avoid using cold yoghurt straight from the refrigerator. Always let the yoghurt come to room temperature before using it. Once it has warmed slightly, whisk it thoroughly to achieve a smooth consistency.





2. Add The Right Amount Of Besan





Besan (gram flour) plays a crucial role in giving kadhi its texture and stability. Add the besan to the whisked yoghurt and mix well until fully combined. You can whisk the mixture in one direction or blend it in a mixer with a little water. This helps create a smooth, lump-free base and reduces the chances of curdling.





Also Read: Watch: 5 Kadhi Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind





3. Do Not Whisk Vigourously While Cooking





Once the kadhi mixture is on the stove, stir it gently as it cooks. Avoid whisking or beating it vigorously, especially before it reaches a boil. Lifting and whisking the mixture aggressively can cause it to split. Gentle stirring is all that's needed until the kadhi starts boiling.





4. Add Salt At The Right Time





Adding salt too early can sometimes cause the yoghurt to separate. Instead, wait until the kadhi has come to a boil or is nearly cooked before adding salt. You can also add salt to the tadka while preparing it and then mix it into the kadhi.





5. Be Careful When Adding Lemon





If the yoghurt is not sour enough, many people add lemon juice to make the kadhi tangier. However, adding lemon while the kadhi is still cooking can cause it to curdle. The extra acidity can make the milk proteins separate, resulting in a split texture.

The Right Way To Add Lemon

If you want to add lemon juice or amchur (dry mango powder), switch off the heat once the kadhi is fully cooked. Let it cool slightly before adding the souring agent. This helps maintain a smooth texture while giving the dish the tangy flavour you want.

Final Thoughts

The next time you make kadhi, keep these simple tips in mind. From using room-temperature yoghurt to adding lemon at the right stage, a few small changes can help ensure your kadhi turns out smooth, creamy and delicious every single time.