One of the healthiest and possibly simplest methods for cooking food is steaming. There are no fancy kitchen tools required, no long hours spent, and no complicated techniques involved. From chicken and fish to vegetables, dumplings and more, you can literally prepare a host of recipes in a steamer and that too without any fuss. Many people ask "is steaming food healthy?" Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta says, "steaming is a wholesome method of cooking because it adds no fat or calories. It improves the flavour of food, seals in nutrients, and so on." In order to properly steam food, there must be sufficient heat, but not too much, as overheating can deprive nutrient content and result in an unfavourable texture. Having said that, here we bring you some tips on how to steam food perfectly. These tips are really easy to follow and you must know about them. Let's get started.





Here're Some Tips To Steam Food Perfectly; Take A Look:



1. Do Not Overfill The Steamer

The heat generated by steaming must circulate around the food, so leave space between the pieces of food.



2. Build The Steam



Bring the food and water to a boil while leaving the lid off. If you open the lid once the steaming begins, you will lose the steam and interrupt the cooking process.



3. Cook Time



Food should not be overcooked. Cook only until the food is warm but still slightly crisp, the meats are cooked through, the rice is soft (rice must be par-boiled in filtered water before steaming), and the bread and dumplings are firm and fluffy.



4. Water



Use filtered water to avoid chlorine contamination. Keep the water well below the bottom of the steamer insert because you need enough water to make steam, not enough to touch the food. However, if you need to add water in the middle of the steaming process, avoid adding cool or room-temperature water to your steaming setup. When you have longer-steamed food or need to prepare in batches, keep a small pot of water on the stove simmering so you can refill your steaming pot.



5. Ensure That The Seal Is Airtight



For your food to properly cook in a steamer, the steam must actually touch the food. It will be harder to cook your food if your lid is loose because steam will escape. A tight lid maintains a steady moderate heat from the boiling water, allowing steamed meals to cook faster.





Try these tips and let us know how they worked for you in the comments below.