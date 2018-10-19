How Were Idli, Dosa, Appam Invented? This Twitter User's Funny Origin Stories Are Going Viral

Highlights Twitter user @peeleraja posted a thread of origin stories of foods

Among the ones he spun stories around included dosa, idli and appam

The origin stories are a play on food names and are making Twitter giggle

A user that goes by the username @peeleraja on Twitter, elicited more than a few giggles with his unique and witty fictional histories of some of the most popular South Indian dishes, including dosas, idlis and chutney. Here's how he claimed dosa might have been discovered: "Dosa has an interesting origin. It was called "dosha" meaning "sin". Deprived of alcohol, some Brahmin temple cooks thought they could get high on fermented rice. Kinda like sake. But their experiment failed. To salvage it one of them made fried crepes out of it". That almost sounds probable now, doesn't it?





Here's how the Twitter user feels chutney came to be: "Dosa's complement - Chutney was invented in Karnataka and derives its etymology from "chata" which is kannad for "bad habit." Refers to minor bad habits like biting nails or shaking legs while seated. So a "dosha" or sin must be accompanied by "chata" or bad habit."





Oh and idli was apparently an accident that happened during an attempt to make the perfect dosa- at least according to @peeleraja's wild alternate universe. "One batch of dosa batter had been fermented too much. It was stinking up the Adigas' kitchen", the user said on Twitter, adding, "One of the adigas simply steamed it into fluffy little dumplings and asked "yelli idli?" meaning "where should i keep it?" in kannad. That is how the humble "idli" got its name." 'Adiga', he says means cook in Kannada.





Also, just so you didn't know, the appam is a hybrid of idli and dosa and here's how @peeleraja imagined it would have been invented: "The dosa and idli traveled to Kerala and TN. In Kerala, Christian priests or "fathers" made a hybrid of idli and dosa. A pancake like dosa but fluffy like idli in the middle. It was called "appam" i.e. "of the fathers". Appa is the common word for father in South India."





That's a fun play between food, etymology and imagination and a lot of Twitter users seem to have enjoyed this thread of tweets a lot. So the next you catch yourself wondering how a particular food came to be, simply weave an imaginary story around it!







