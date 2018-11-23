Huma Qureshi's Post Workout Snack Is Gajak: 4 Reasons To Love This Healthy Winter Sweet!

Highlights Huma Qureshi posted a picture of a box of gajak

Huma's fitness trainer approves of gajak as a post-workout snack

The sesame seeds and jaggery in gajak are both great for boosting energy

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi has inspired many with healthy outlook towards health and her body-positive attitude. Qureshi, who often shares videos of herself working out and also shares diet tips with her followers on Instagram, has always promoted love and acceptance for all body types and shapes. The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor has proven her acting chops to Bollywood lovers multiple times, but we also love her for her inspiring diet and fitness tips that she often doles out on social media. To maintain a healthy weight, mind and body, one must approach one's diet very mindfully and turn towards healthy eating practices in the long run, instead of adopting crash diets or excessively restrictive diets. It is important to eat a healthy and proper diet during winters, as it is during the cold weather that our immune system takes a hit. There are some common winter foods that we must add to our diets for a healthy mind and body.





Gajak is one of those and Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi has found a great way to incorporate gajak in her winter diet as a post-workout snack! Qureshi posted a picture of a box full of the wintery goodness, sent in for her by her trainer. Celebrity fitness trainer Akki Sharma seemingly approves of the winter sweet as a great energising post-workout snack.





Have a look at huma qureshi's post about gajak:





Gajak is a popular winter sweet that is available in north Indian states. Gajak is made from sesame seeds or til and jaggery or gur, both of which are extremely healthy for consumption during winters.





Here Are Some Incredible Health Benefits Of Eating Gajak During Winters:

1. Boosts Digestion: Sesame seeds and jaggery are both great for digestion and ensure regular bowel movements.





2. Boosts Skin Health: Sesame seeds have anti-inflammatory properties that are good for the skin, which tends to become dry and flaky during winters.





3. Boosts Energy Levels: The presence of jaggery in gajak makes it a great energiser. Even sesame seeds are great for boosting energy levels, due to the presence of high levels of good fat in them. Eating a small piece before or after your workout may boost energy or fasten recovery, respectively.





4. Satiating Fibre: Gajak is filling, as sesame seeds are rich in fibre, which makes it a good winter snack.





It's pertinent to mention here though that if you're watching your weight, you may want to eat small portions of gajak only once or twice a day, as it is high in fats and sugars.





