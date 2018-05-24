Ramzan 2018: Here's What Huma Qureshi's Ketogenic Iftar Meal Looks Like

Huma Qureshi is following keto diet while fasting for Ramzan 2018.
Ketogenic diet encourages you to eat good quality fats.
Celebs Karan Johar and Tanmay Bhat also lost weight on keto diet.
Ramzan 2018 is going on and millions of Muslims around the world are observing the month-long fast. Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, who has got back from Cannes recently, is also observing the fast, while also keeping up with herketogenic diet. The actor recently made headlines for her role opposite Rajnikanth in the Telugu movie Kaala. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor is pretty active on social media and constantly updates her Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages with information about her latest brand endorsements and events.
Huma Qureshi posted a snapshot of her 'keto' iftar meal on her Instagram stories yesterday and we have to say, it looks pretty delicious. If you're also following the ketogenic diet and observing the Ramadan fast, you may get inspired about what to eat for iftar, by looking at Huma's meal:
Doesn't that look absolutely scrumptious? Huma Qureshi's keto iftar meal consists of keto crackers, prawns with butter and garlic, keto desserts, almond milk cold coffee and a double egg omelette. Huma had famously gone on a 28-day cleanse last year, where she had avowed to eat clean and healthy food only, for a period of a month. The actress had also posted healthy low-carb recipes on her Instagram page, for the benefit of her fans and followers.
Huma Qureshi swears by the ketogenic diet to maintain her fit and healthy figure. The actor has never been the one to profess radical diets and believes in eating nutritious meals that are free of processed foods. The ketogenic diet has been embraced by several Indian and international celebrities around the world, including producer, director Karan Johar and Indian stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat. The diet works by making your body derive about 70 percent of the energy from high quality fats, rather than carbs as it is usually used to.
CommentsStaying on-track your diet while you are fasting for Ramzan can be difficult. It is advisable to always consult a certified expert nutritionist regarding a proper diet plan, if you want to stick to your respective diet while fasting. Ramadan Kareem to all!