The number of women suffering from hormonal disorders associated with infertility and similar issues has suddenly gone through the roof. Factors unknown to doctors and medical professionals are affecting young women, especially the ones trying to have a child. The easy solution? Birth control pills. But are they worth the pain that you go through, or, the bigger question is that do they even work? Many couples have been facing similar situations with no solution in sight. We recently across an Instagram account that was dealing with a similar condition and how they reversed the effects of a hormonal disorder with the help of food! Yes, you read that right, your daily diet has the power to shape your physical health in a way that is beneficial to you; all you need is the proper knowledge of what foods to choose and what to avoid.





The Sullivans are a young couple who were faced with adversity when trying to have a child. The wife was diagnosed with hormonal disorder that might have affected her fertility. However, instead of giving up hope, husband Tom Sullivan stepped up to take care of the situation. He set up a secret account with meal ideas and ingredient lists that would help reverse the effects of his wife's hormonal disorders. While Tom was at it, the account was discovered by the wife and many others like her suffering from a similar situation. The viewers of the account were overwhelmed by Tom's love and affection towards his wife. Take a look at the video here:

The couple continued on their journey of clean eating and after almost a year of managing the Instagram account, they were finally blessed with a baby:





Now, Tom creates dishes for his wife keeping in mind the size of the fetus. Most recently, at 18 weeks pregnant, the baby is the size of capsicum and hence the couple enjoys this delicious recipe of stuffed breakfast bell peppers. Take a look at it:





The couple has managed to swoon over millions on social media and receive heartfelt messages and appreciation on a daily basis. Some of the most heart-warming comments left on their videos and posts are:





"I just wanted to say this account gave me so much excitement to eat again. I have PCOS and several food allergies and sometimes it's hard to find things I want to eat - but your husband's account reminded me that eating doesn't have to be boring."





"Fertility nurse here and can I just say this is the sweetest thing I have ever seen!! Wishing you two all the best", "Every time I come across this account I cry. Y'all are so sweet", "Amazing! What a thoughtful man! I love seeing men take care of their wives. So refreshing", "You are the most precious couple!!! That sweet little child has won the lottery with such adoring parents!!! Oh my heavens you make me smile every time I see your post!!" and "Where can we all find a love like this? My heart grows 3 sizes every time I see a new post from you".





Truly adorable, isn't it? What do you think of the lovable couple? Let us know in the comments below.