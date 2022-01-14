India is a country with a vast repertoire of culture, traditions and cuisines changing after every 50 miles. And the foodie in us doesn't mind that at all! In fact, we can easily claim India is a foodie's paradise. From North India's vibrant and fiery recipes to South India's subtle and comforting recipes, the sheer vastness of this cuisine has us spoilt for choices. And if you are a chicken lover, you are in for a treat - no matter where you are. While speaking about South India, it has distinct dishes region to region. You all might represent South Indian cuisine with staple idli and dosa but that's not the end of the cuisine, there are many other regional cuisines in South India; for instance, Tamil Nadu's Chettinad cuisine, Hyderabad's Nizami cuisine and more.





The classic Hyderabadi chicken curry is one of the most popular recipes of Hyderabadi cuisine and is loved for its perfect balance of flavours. The generous use of local and fresh ground spices tossed with chicken makes it a hot favourite. If you happen to be a chicken curry lover, you just can't miss the classic Hyderabadi Style Chicken Curry. So, without any further ado, let's get started with the recipe.

Hyderabadi Chicken Curry Recipe: How To Make Hyderabadi Chicken Curry

If you think this recipe is complicated to make, then let us tell you, it is very easy and quick to make as it does not need marination. To begin with the recipe, blend together, desiccated coconut, peanuts and whole red chillies and make a coarse powder.





The next step is to heat oil in a large vessel, add cumin seeds and let it splutter. Then, add chopped onions and cook for 2 minutes. After onion turn slightly pink, add slit green chillies and saute again.





Now you know what to do, try out this recipe this weekend and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below. Happy Weekend!









