Shilpa Shetty's Simple Chicken Curry Recipe Is Perfect For The Busy Festive Weekend

Shilpa Shetty has always given us serious cooking goals with her healthy recipes. From Oats Sattu Upma to healthy sweet potato chips, there is no end to the amount of creativity and innovation that the actor puts into her recipes. Not only does the fittest diva incorporate her own personal touch in each preparation, she makes sure that each dish is nutritious and wholesome. Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to reveal one of her easiest chicken curry recipes, which according to her is simple, quick and filling. Take a look:





(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Turns Vegetarian, Calls It "Best Decision" For Health)





Shilpa Shetty has turned completely vegetarian, and she revealed that this recipe was shot before that period. "This Simple Chicken Curry recipe was shot much before the lockdown was announced (pre-shot 6 months ago!), while I have chosen to accept vegetarianism completely. I didn't have the heart to waste this recipe." wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption of the post.





While the simple chicken curry was Shilpa Shetty's own recipe, she suggested replacing the chicken with other ingredients such as soya or potatoes to make its vegetarian version. The protein content of the simple chicken curry recipe is absolutely wonderful, as chicken is known to a quality source of good protein. The simple chicken curry recipe can be paired with roti or rice, as per the preference. It is a no-fuss, easy recipe that can be made even by beginner cooks.





So, what are you waiting for? Grab your aprons and don your chef's hats and make Shilpa Shetty's delightful Chicken Curry recipe this weekend!







