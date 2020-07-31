SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Shilpa Shetty's Simple Chicken Curry Recipe Is Perfect For The Busy Festive Weekend

Shilpa Shetty's Simple Chicken Curry Recipe Is Perfect For The Busy Festive Weekend

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to reveal one of her easiest chicken curry recipes, which according to her is simple, quick and filling.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 31, 2020 13:49 IST

Reddit
Shilpa Shetty's Simple Chicken Curry Recipe Is Perfect For The Busy Festive Weekend

Shilpa Shetty's delicious chicken curry will give you serious goals.

Highlights
  • Shilpa Shetty shared an easy recipe for chicken curry
  • The curry is high-protein due to the presence of chicken in it
  • It can be made with soya or potato chunks as well

Shilpa Shetty has always given us serious cooking goals with her healthy recipes. From Oats Sattu Upma to healthy sweet potato chips, there is no end to the amount of creativity and innovation that the actor puts into her recipes. Not only does the fittest diva incorporate her own personal touch in each preparation, she makes sure that each dish is nutritious and wholesome. Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to reveal one of her easiest chicken curry recipes, which according to her is simple, quick and filling. Take a look:

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Turns Vegetarian, Calls It "Best Decision" For Health)

Shilpa Shetty has turned completely vegetarian, and she revealed that this recipe was shot before that period. "This Simple Chicken Curry recipe was shot much before the lockdown was announced (pre-shot 6 months ago!), while I have chosen to accept vegetarianism completely. I didn't have the heart to waste this recipe." wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption of the post.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

While the simple chicken curry was Shilpa Shetty's own recipe, she suggested replacing the chicken with other ingredients such as soya or potatoes to make its vegetarian version. The protein content of the simple chicken curry recipe is absolutely wonderful, as chicken is known to a quality source of good protein. The simple chicken curry recipe can be paired with roti or rice, as per the preference. It is a no-fuss, easy recipe that can be made even by beginner cooks.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your aprons and don your chef's hats and make Shilpa Shetty's delightful Chicken Curry recipe this weekend!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Shilpa ShettyChicken Curry RecipeHigh Protein
This Watermelon Cocktail Is Perfect To Unwind With During The Weekend; Find Recipe Inside
This Watermelon Cocktail Is Perfect To Unwind With During The Weekend; Find Recipe Inside
Eid-Al-Adha 2020: 5 Rose-Based Desserts For A Sweet, Indulgent Feast
Eid-Al-Adha 2020: 5 Rose-Based Desserts For A Sweet, Indulgent Feast

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 