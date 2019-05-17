SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • World Hypertension Day 2019: These Spices May Help In Regulating Blood Pressure

World Hypertension Day 2019: These Spices May Help In Regulating Blood Pressure

Neha Grover  |  Updated: May 17, 2019 18:44 IST

Reddit
World Hypertension Day 2019: These Spices May Help In Regulating Blood Pressure
Highlights
  • Hypertension is caused when the blood pressure shoots up
  • A healthy diet can help in tackling hypertension
  • Many regular spices can keep the blood pressure at a low level

The recent wave of modern, sedentary lifestyle has given rise to a number of health and lifestyle issues. Hypertension that stems from stressful and fast-paced living is one such problem that people are struggling with these days. Hypertension is caused when the blood pressure shoots up beyond the top range, which is placed at 140/90. High blood pressure does not show any immediate threat but if it does not subside and remains high for a long period of time, it can lead to many serious ailments like heart attack and heart stroke. On the occasion of World Hypertension Day, which is being celebrated across the globe today, on May 17, we strive to bring more awareness on tips to tackle this grave issue.

Thankfully, there are various foods in our regular diet that can help in alleviating hypertension. If you or your loved one is suffering from hypertension, it's important to learn about these foods that contain certain properties that help  maintain blood pressure at an optimal level.
 

Here are some spices commonly found in our homes that are known to effectively fight hypertension -
 

Turmeric -

The golden spice is celebrated for housing powerful antioxidant - curcumin - that protects against vascular dysfunction. It also protects arteries of the heart, which gets affected the most by high blood pressure.

(Also Read: Top 10 Foods For Low Blood Pressure)

6klomtmg

Turmeric for hypertension



Coriander -

Excessive sodium in the body leads to contraction of blood vessels that can increase the blood pressure level. Coriander powder is diuretic in nature, which increase the release of urine through which extra sodium is discharged through the system.

fg6tvnmo

Coriander powder for hypertension


 Cardamom -

This spice suppresses the systolic, diastolic and mean blood pressure in stage-1 of hypertension. Cardamom stimulates the blood circulation in the body and keeps its pressure under check.

tg6lr1p8

Cardamom for hypertension


 Garlic -
 

Garlic contains a compound called allicin that has a potential to lower down the blood pressure and protect the body from infection-causing free radicals. Garlic also contains some volatile oils and antioxidants that strengthen the immunity system of the body.

(Also Read: 5 Summer Fruits To Manage Hypertension)

13ri5f5

Garlic for hypertension

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which includes a healthy diet is the solution to most lifestyle-related diseases that we are facing in today's world.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  High Blood PressureHypertensionWorld Hypertension Day
Summer Diet Tips: Consume Diabetes, Weight Loss-Friendly Sabja (Basil) Seeds To Stay Cool Naturally
Summer Diet Tips: Consume Diabetes, Weight Loss-Friendly Sabja (Basil) Seeds To Stay Cool Naturally
Tree Nuts Can Reduce Risk Of Heart Disease, Death In Diabetes Patients: Study
Tree Nuts Can Reduce Risk Of Heart Disease, Death In Diabetes Patients: Study

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 