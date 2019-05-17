World Hypertension Day 2019: These Spices May Help In Regulating Blood Pressure

Highlights Hypertension is caused when the blood pressure shoots up

A healthy diet can help in tackling hypertension

Many regular spices can keep the blood pressure at a low level

The recent wave of modern, sedentary lifestyle has given rise to a number of health and lifestyle issues. Hypertension that stems from stressful and fast-paced living is one such problem that people are struggling with these days. Hypertension is caused when the blood pressure shoots up beyond the top range, which is placed at 140/90. High blood pressure does not show any immediate threat but if it does not subside and remains high for a long period of time, it can lead to many serious ailments like heart attack and heart stroke. On the occasion of World Hypertension Day, which is being celebrated across the globe today, on May 17, we strive to bring more awareness on tips to tackle this grave issue.



Thankfully, there are various foods in our regular diet that can help in alleviating hypertension. If you or your loved one is suffering from hypertension, it's important to learn about these foods that contain certain properties that help maintain blood pressure at an optimal level.







Here are some spices commonly found in our homes that are known to effectively fight hypertension -



Turmeric -

The golden spice is celebrated for housing powerful antioxidant - curcumin - that protects against vascular dysfunction. It also protects arteries of the heart, which gets affected the most by high blood pressure.

Coriander -

Excessive sodium in the body leads to contraction of blood vessels that can increase the blood pressure level. Coriander powder is diuretic in nature, which increase the release of urine through which extra sodium is discharged through the system.





Cardamom -

This spice suppresses the systolic, diastolic and mean blood pressure in stage-1 of hypertension. Cardamom stimulates the blood circulation in the body and keeps its pressure under check.





Garlic -



Garlic contains a compound called allicin that has a potential to lower down the blood pressure and protect the body from infection-causing free radicals. Garlic also contains some volatile oils and antioxidants that strengthen the immunity system of the body.





Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which includes a healthy diet is the solution to most lifestyle-related diseases that we are facing in today's world.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







