This Is What Makes Oats Idli An Ideal Breakfast For A High Blood Pressure Diet

It is not for nothing that oats have become a modern-day superfood. A treasure trove of health benefits, oats are incredibly loaded with protein and fibre. They help aid digestion and regulate bowel regularity. The presence of water-soluble fibre and beta-glucan may also help reduce bad cholesterol. Oats have also been found to be effective in soothing nerves. They contain an alkaloid gramine, a natural sedative, which may help heal depression, anxiety and insomnia, notes the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House. The beta-glucan fibre present in oats is also beneficial for diabetes management. High-fibre foods enable gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream.





Oats can also serve as a great addition to your hypertension diet. They are enriched with potassium, which helps negate the ill-effects of sodium. Excess sodium disrupts the water balance of the body, which may hinder the smooth blood flow. Obstructed blood flow leads to high blood pressure, which is one of the most common cardiovascular conditions. If your BP readings are consistently above the range of 120/80 mmHg, then you should consult your doctor immediately as you could be at risk of developing high blood pressure. High blood pressure or hypertension, may even lead to stroke or heart attack.





Idli is considered to be one of the healthiest Indian breakfasts. Unlike most of our breakfast foods, idli is not deep-fried but steamed. It packs less number of calories as opposed to your fried snacks. Additionally, since the batter used for idli is fermented, it is also good for your gut and digestion. Fermented food also increases your body's ability to assimilate nutrients, according to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora. Making this idli is fairly easy. Since it is not made with a rice batter but with an oat batter, it makes for an all the more heart-friendly option. Since oats are also rich in protein and fibre, they are incredibly effective for weight loss. Protein and fibre help fill you up; if you feel full, you would not feel the urge to binge. You can tuck into these puffy idlis as is or serve them with piping hot sambhar or chutney.





(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



