This Low-Cal, Fibre-Rich Oats Cheela Is Perfect For A Heathy Breakfast (Recipe Inside)

Healthy Oats Cheela

Highlights Oats cheela is basically as extension of the besan cheela

Oats add a number of healthy nutrients and a distinct flavour

See this easy and quick recipe of oats cheela

The Indian cuisine has given us some great options for quick meals that are godsend in times of unbearable hunger or rushed mornings. Cheela is one such dish that can be prepared in no time and serve as a delightful breakfast or snack meal. This popular breakfast meal can be eaten any time of the day when hunger strikes. Conventionally, cheela is made with besan (gram flour), which is full of proteins and energises the body. To stir up the nutritional quotient of besan cheela, you can add in oats as they are loaded with essential nutrients. Oats cheela is basically as extension of the good ol' besan cheela with the added goodness of oats.







Health Benefits Of Oats

Oats are a pre-eminent source of soluble fibres that check unusual surges in cholesterol levels, further protecting the heart from cardiovascular problems. Due to their high-fibre and low-calorie nature, oats are also recommended for healthy weight loss. Oats are also high in proteins, which keep the body full and active for a long time.





It's only rational to add oats to our diet and there could not be a better way than making this cheela, especially for those who don't really relish sweet-flavoured oatmeal. This recipe of oats cheela uses oats flour and also some amount of gram flour to retain the intrinsic taste of the regular cheela. You can also use semolina flour (suji) to create something completely different.

(Also Read: How To Make Protein-Rich Palak Cheela)





Oats are a pre-eminent source of soluble fibres







How To Make Oats Cheela -

Ingredients -





1 cup quick cooking oats or rolled oats

1 large tablespoon of besan or suji

Approx. 1 cup water

Salt to taste

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 onion

1 capsicum

1 tomato

Half teaspoon cumin seeds (jeera)

Half teaspoon grated ginger (adrak)

A pinch of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of red chilli powder

2 tablespoons of coriander leaves, finely chopped







Method-





1. Grind oats in a mixer-grinder till they take a powdery form.

2. Shift the oats flour into a bowl and add all the other ingredients.

3. Whisk well till a thick batter of smooth consistency is attained.

4. Heat two teaspoons of oil or ghee on a non-stick pan and spread it all across.

4. Scoop out the batter in a large ladle and pour it in the centre of the pan.

5. Now, turn over the ladle and with the help of it base, make round swirls of the batter and spread it evenly on the pan in a circular motion.

5. Cook from both the sides and take off the gas.

6. Serve hot with any chutney of your choice or tomato sauce.





(Also Read: Oats And Soya Pancake Recipe)







The nutty taste and grainy texture of low-cal, high-fibre, protein-rich oats will enhance the ever-favourite dish of cheela and will make you like it even more. Do try this healthful, weight-loss-friendly cheela at home.







