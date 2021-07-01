There's nothing more satisfying and delicious in South Indian cuisine than humble idli. Fluffy, steamed and delectable, idlis have been a nation's favourite snack. And the best part about this tiny treat is you can have it no matter what condition your stomach is in. It is super light, tasty and can never disappoint our taste buds. From having it with a soul-soothing bowl of sambar and with traditional coconut chutney to simply as an evening snack with a steaming cup of tea, this south Indian treat goes well with anything and everything.





However, no wonder, how well you plan your idli batter by keeping in mind the accurate portions there are still quite a few idlis left unconsumed. You might have heard varieties of left-over idli recipes such as masala idli, idli poha, idli upma. Et all. They are never enough! Isn't it? Here's one more recipe to add to the list of left-over idli recipes and that is Idli tikka. A lip-smacking fusion of South Indian and North Indian cuisine. There, we say you slurping!





So, without further ado, let's dig deeper into the recipe of this delectable food fusion.

Here's How To Make Idli Tikka | Idli Tikka Recipe

To begin with the recipe, all you need to do is take a large container and cut all the leftover idli in smaller pieces into the container. Now in another bowl, add hung curd, tomato ketchup, garam masala, coriander powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, kasoori methi along with tangy lemon juice. Add salt as required and mix it well by using your hands.





Now, add small pieces of idlis along with cubed capsicum, onions in the curd marination mixture. Keep it aside and let this marinate for about half an hour.





Wash the skewers or take long toothpicks and put one-piece idli followed by capsicum and onions and continue doing this until the skewer or pick gets filled. The last step is to heat a tawa and place the skewers in the tawa, drizzle a few drops of ghee or coconut oil on this. Cover it up for some time and keep checking in between to avoid burning. Voila! Your chicken tikka is ready. Serve it with mint chutney and onion rings.





Here's how you can make classic idli





This innovative idli recipe is a must-try! So, try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.