If you enjoy mutton, you can pretty much have it in any form. Most mutton lovers are typically very fond of mutton keema. Mutton keema is basically just mutton minced into a fine mixture. It is often seasoned with salt and spices to make a range of meaty, delicious dishes. One of the most common uses of keema is in the preparation of kebabs. Kebabs like galouti kebab or boti kebab that are traditionally supposed to be very soft use a tremendously fine mixture of keema and a tenderizer to get that melt-in-mouth quality. But there lies a whole world beyond kebabs where keema can shine on its own. Take for instance this keema gujiya that has all it takes to appeal to all meat lovers.

If you are looking for new and innovative snacks for your Iftar, the keema gujiya is sure to impress. It is yummy, it is festive but at the same time, it is not that difficult to make. Prepared just the way you prepare your usual gujia, this dumpling snack uses a juicy filling of keema mixed with onions and garam masala.

Keema is a minced meat dish

Here's what you would need to do:

For the filling:

1. Take mutton keema in a bowl, add salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and curd.

2. Marinate for 30 minutes.

3. Heat some oil, add whole garam masala and sautee a bit.

4. Add chopped onion, sautee until onions are slightly translucent.

5. Add marinated keema, garam masala powder, chopped ginger and dry fruits. Keep sauteeing. Your filling is read.

For the outer covering

1. Take maida, add ghee, salt and water and make a soft dough.

2. Pull out round chunks and roll a thin round roti.

3. Add keema in the centre of the roti that you just rolled out.

4. Press the edges of the roti together, till you get a semi-circle dumpling. You can take the help of some water to do that. Make sure edges are nicely sealed to prevent your gujiyas from breaking.

5. Once the edges are secured. Deep fry them in oil on medium flame.

Follow the recipe video and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below