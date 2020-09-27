Immunity Booster: This Ginger-Mulethi Tea Is A Soothing Remedy For Sore Throat, Cold, Cough

Ginger is one of the most intrinsic herbs used in Indian kitchens

The chitter-chatter around immunity has truly made it one of biggest buzzwords to have emerged out of 2020. Never before have we prioritized our health like this, and now that most of us are spending more and more time indoors, it is perhaps a good idea that we turn our gaze towards our ever-so wonderful spice stash. Yes, the spices that you use to flavour your curries could actually do wonders for your immunity too. So many of Ayurvedic natural remedies involve a combination of these spices, and the world cannot seem to stop going gaga about them.





Ginger and mulethi (liquorice) are two such spices that are being used in a number of tea-blends, and it's not just for the kick of flavours. Ginger has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that not only averts the risk of cold and flu, but also helps manage the symptoms. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing House, its active constituent "Gingerol has analgesic, sedative, antipyretic and antibacterial effects; another component zingerone is an antioxidant." The book further mentions that ginger's active volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs)- making it a good remedy for sore throat and cold.

Speaking about mulethi or liquorice, the herb is also a treasure of antioxidants that help combat the dangerous free radical activity that causes premature ageing of cells and takes a toll on your immunity as well. Liquorice helps rev up immunity naturally, and has a balmy effect on your throat and inflamed tracts.





Here's how you can make the soothing ginger and mulethi tea:





Ingredients:





2 Cups water

½ inch ginger root

1 tsp mulethi powder

½ tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp black tea leaves (optional)

½ tsp honey (optional)

Method:





1. In a vessel, add water, ginger, mulethi, black pepper powder and let it come to a boil.





2. Add tea if you want, and let it steep for another five minutes.





3. Strain, add honey, give it a good mix and drink hot.





Try this tea ta home and let us know how you liked it, if you happen to be on prescribed medicines, make sure you do not skip on that and also ensure that your diet is healthy and balanced.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



